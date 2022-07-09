"There are more things that we would like" – Mikel Arteta hints at more signings at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted at more signings as they begin their pre-season campaign. The Gunners have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, signing Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner, Marquinhos, and Fabio Vieira.

Besides Vieira, the other three even made their unofficial club debuts in Arsenal's 5-3 defeat of German side Nurnburg on Friday, including a double from Jesus.

However, it seems like the north London outfut isn't stopping anytime soon in terms of new signings. Arteta revealed that he's content with the business his side has done but expects more arrivals in the coming week.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said (via football.london):

"There are more things that we would like to do if we can. But obviously the market will dictate what we can do. So far we are happy with what we’ve done."

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez has been linked with Arsenal (via football.london) and the club will most certainly push for a move.

Kieran Tierney has only just returned from a knee injury and was taken off during their friendly game on yesterday. It showed there's a need to bolster that side of the pitch and Martinez's signing will go a long way in doing exactly that.

Leicester City's Youri Tielemens is also being targeted by the Gunners (according to The Sun). However, when Arteta was asked about this, he refused to give a direct answer. He said:

"We never talk about players that are not ours. As I said before, we can still improve the team in the market and we’re going to try to do it, but I won’t go into any specific names."

Arsenal will play their second pre-season match against Everton on July 17.

Arsenal must be quick with Tielemens transfer

Arsenal have been linked with Tielemens for a long time now and have also held meetings with the Belgian's representatives at London Colney.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a few other clubs are enquiring about him too and Arteta's side must be quick if they're serious about bringing him to the Emirates.

The Gunners are seeking to bolster their midfield options and Tielemens is seen as a possible solution to their woes as the player himself is keen to join them. The transfer, if it takes place, would be in the region of £30 million (via CBS Sports).

