“There are three people who know the truth” - Ex-Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas makes huge revelation about his actual salary with Blues

Andre Villas-Boas has rebuffed reports that he was among the highest-paid managers in the world during his stint at Chelsea. He claimed that he was getting half of what the top coaches in Europe were pocketing, and it was just slightly more than what he earned at FC Porto.

Villas-Boas claimed that just three people knew the actual amount paid to him, Pinto da Costa, Antero Henrique, and himself. The former manager is now running to become the club president at FC Porto and was quoted by RECORD as saying:

"There are three people who know the truth. Mr. Pinto da Costa, Mr. Antero [Henrique] and Mr. Villas-Boas. And there are three people who also knew that André Villas-Boas was fighting with interested clubs to pay FC Porto the release clause of 15 million euros. It should also be noted that André Villas-Boas went to Chelsea to receive half of what the highest paid coach in Portugal earns and receive little more than he earned the coach of the team that was 21 points away from FC Porto in 2010/11."

He added:

"Before talking about André Villas-Boas, Chelsea's coach, it is necessary to have full knowledge of the universe of his exit and not believe in certain things that only some people say. The wound that André Villas-Boas, coach of FC Porto, left in some fans in his departure to Chelsea is irreparable. In other fans, that wound has already healed and it is these fans who welcome Villas-Boas with open arms."

Andre Villas-Boas managed just 40 matches at Stamford Bridge before the club sacked him. During his stint, he won 20 times and lost 10 times, the last of which came to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Andre Villas-Boas wants credit for Chelsea's Champions League success

Andre Villas-Boas was sacked by Chelsea in March 2012, just months before Roberto di Matteo guided them to the UEFA Champions League win. He was appointed by Tottenham in July later that year and claimed that he deserved credit for the success of his former club.

He said via Daily Mirror:

"What happened at Chełsea was not the failure of a single person. I would say that I put in place a squad for the future of that club. I respect the decision that Chelsea made. But I still don't agree with it, or accept it. I was honoured I could put that team together and I would say that some of what they achieved was down to me. But now I must move on."

The Portuguese manager lasted for exactly double his time at Stamford Bridge, as he was sacked after 80 matches by Tottenham. He had a better win percentage with 45 wins and 17 losses in those games in charge of Spurs.