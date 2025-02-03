“There are two things I’d like to say” - Piers Morgan trolls Erling Haaland with voice note after Arsenal demolish Manchester City

British journalist Piers Morgan sent a message to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland after their 5-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, February 2. The Norway international scored City's only goal in the game (55').

Erling Haaland made some controversial comments and gestures in Manchester City's last Premier League clash against Arsenal in September last year. After the 2-2 draw at the Etihad, he threw the ball over Gabriel Magalhaes' head.

Further, he also asked Gunners star Myles Lewis-Skelly "who the f**k" he is and asked coach Mikel Arteta to "stay humble." Lewis-Skelly, notably, scored one of the Gunners' five goals against the Sky Blues on Sunday.

In the context of Erling Haaland's previous comments, journalist Piers Morgan sent a voice note to talkSPORT with a message for the Norwegian superstar after the Gunners' latest victory. He said (via The Sun):

"This is Piers Morgan for talkSPORT, I've just got back from the stadium after watching Arsenal demolish Manchester City 5-1. The last time we played City, Erling Haaland had a lot to say for himself at the end of the game. Well, there are two things I'd like to say after today's game Erling. One is, I think you know who Mr Lewis-Skelly is now. And secondly, stay humble."

Manchester City has been going through a rough patch since November 2024. They notably lost four consecutive league games between November and December. The Sky Blues, who've won the Premier League the last four times, are currently fourth in the table with 41 points off 24 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal stand second in the league with 50 points off 24 games. The Gunners have notably come second to Man City in the last two seasons in the league.

Lip reader decodes what Erling Haaland said to Arsenal star Gabriel after Manchester City's 5-1 loss against them

L to R: Gabriel and Haaland - Source: Getty

After Manchester City's 5-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, Erling Haaland had a heated conversation with Arsenal defender Gabriel after the full-time whistle. The Sky Blues striker also pointed at the golden Premier League badge on his sleeve.

In an interview with Jeffbet, forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling attempted to decode the Norwegian superstar's exact words. Hickling decoded the words as:

"Don’t forget it. Look at it. Don’t forget it. You’d love this, eh? Don’t forget it, yeah."

Martin Odegaard opened the score for the Gunners (2') after which Erling Haaland equalized early into the half-time (55'). However, the Gunners secured a comfortable win after Thomas Partey (56'), Myles Lewis-Skelly (62'), Kai Havertz (76') and Ethan Nwaneri (90+3') scored each for the home team.

After Lewis-Skelly's goal, he notably copied Haaland's popular meditation celebration seemingly as a dig at the superstar striker. It was also supposedly a callback to his words to Lewis-Skelly in their last 2-2 league clash.

