Former Germany player Mathias Sammer has warned Julian Nagelsmann not to take up the Chelsea job due to co-owner Todd Boehly's frantic nature.

Sammer is doubtful of the Blues' current structure and expressed doubts about whether Nagelsmann could thrive in such a setting. Sammer told BILD:

“With the structure: I would clearly advise him against it. There is unrest coming from the leadership, from someone who wants to influence but who doesn’t seem to have a clue. That will always have some influence.”

Nagelsmann, along with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, is heading the Blues' wishlist of a new permanent manager. The 35-year-old was recently sacked by Bayern Munich, a decision that came as a surprise to many.

Julian Nagelsmann reportedly had a meeting with the Chelsea hierarchy about taking over the role of the permanent manager next season. Frank Lampard is currently appointed as the caretaker manager after Graham Potter was sacked. The Stamford Bridge club have lost all four games across competitions under Lampard, though.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva bemoans defeat against Real Madrid

Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Stamford Bridge. They lost the first leg by the same scoreline in Madrid and have been knocked out of the competition.

Centre-back Thiago Silva has said that the game could have his last in the competition (via the Blues' website):

"It’s a bit of frustration, a bit of disappointment, a bit of anger. It’s possibly my last match in the Champions League, and it’s sad to finish like that. The frustration is there, above all with how the game went."

Silva is 38. While the Blues have a mathematical chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, it's unrealistic. Hence, fans might have seen the legendary defender take part in the tournament for the last time.

Poll : 0 votes