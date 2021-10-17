"There is no untouchable this year" - Arsene Wenger reveals what could cost Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema could win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. He strongly feels Benzema has a good chance based on individual form and consistency.

But since Real Madrid and France did not lift any trophy, it could be a point against the 33-year-old forward.

Speaking to Telefoot, Wenger said:

"There is no untouchable this year. On individual performance, consistency, Benzema is at the top level. The uncertainty is: does the weight of the trophies play a decisive role?"

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1 "Il n'y a pas d'intouchable cette année. Sur la performance individuelle, la constance, Benzema est au top niveau. L'incertitude c'est: est-ce que le poids des trophées joue un rôle décisif ?"Wenger sur ce qui pourrait manquer à Benzema pour gagner le Ballon d'Or ( @BarniaudSeb "Il n'y a pas d'intouchable cette année. Sur la performance individuelle, la constance, Benzema est au top niveau. L'incertitude c'est: est-ce que le poids des trophées joue un rôle décisif ?"Wenger sur ce qui pourrait manquer à Benzema pour gagner le Ballon d'Or (@BarniaudSeb) https://t.co/wi3tQXIOrb

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's main striker ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Santiago Bernabéu to join Juventus in the summer of 2018. He scored 30 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions last season which saw him return to the French national team's squad for Euro 2020. Benzema later scored four goals at Euro 2020 as well.

However, his good form couldn't guide any of those sides to a trophy. Real Madrid finished second in La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League semifinals by eventual winners Chelsea.

Meanwhile, France had a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, getting knocked out of the Round of 16 by Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

Karim Benzema has also been in some great form this season. He has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 10 appearances across all competitions as Real Madrid look to mount a title charge.

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema faces tough competition for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Despite being in great form over the past couple of seasons, Benzema is not yet guaranteed to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The 33-year-old is set to face some serious competition from the likes of Lionel Messi, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski.

As Arsene Wenger pointed out, there is no player who is an outright favorite for the Ballon d'Or this year. Unlike Karim Benzema, the likes of Messi and Jorginho have had outstanding individual seasons which have resulted in their respective teams winning a trophy.

It is worth noting that only two Real Madrid players have been nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, those being Karim Benzema and 2018 winner Luka Modric.

Also Read

Benzema has so far received massive support from his home country France, with a host of Ligue 1 managers backing him to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees are here 🏆 Who should win? 🤔 The 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees are here 🏆 Who should win? 🤔 https://t.co/DNB5zXTRBC

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee