"There is no way I can see the club wanting to sell him" - Paul Robinson claims that Liverpool will not want to sell player linked with Aston Villa 

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Paul Robinson recently gave his opinion on Aston Villa's interest in signing Joe Gomez from the Reds. Robinson claimed on Football insider that there is no way the club will let Gomez leave in January unless the player demands a move to Villa.

Joe Gomez's future at Liverpool seems bleak at the moment. The England international has fallen down the pecking order with the arrival of Ibrahima Konate. The Reds currently view Gomez as their fourth-choice centre-back, which will limit the 24-year-old's playing time.

However, former Liverpool goalkeeper Paul Robinson claims that the Reds won't sell Joe Gomez unless the England international forces a move out of the club. Robinson added that Jurgen Klopp will not take the risk of letting go of his centre-back after the problems they had at centre-half last season. Paul Robinson said:

“The only way Gomez is getting out of Liverpool is if he forces a move. He would need to tell Klopp that he wants to go. Klopp isn’t going to let him go midway through a season after the problems they had last year at centre-half. No chance."

He added:

"It really cost them last season. Gomez is not a player who Klopp will happily allow to leave. It would have to be a player-driven move. There is no way I can see the club wanting to sell him."

This season, Gomez has only made a total of 12 appearances and hasn't started a single Premier League game for the Reds. These stats can be harsh on a young footballer who was very influential during Liverpool's Premier League title-winning season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is interested in signing Joe Gomez from his former club Liverpool.



(Source: Football Insider) Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is interested in signing Joe Gomez from his former club Liverpool.(Source: Football Insider) 🚨 Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is interested in signing Joe Gomez from his former club Liverpool.(Source: Football Insider) https://t.co/xs6jIatJox

Gomez made a total of 43 appearances for the Reds in the 2019-20 season and was paired alongside Virgil van Dijk. Since then, Joe Gomez has been through a lot, as the England international missed 39 games of the 2020-21 season due to a patella problem.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard have made some impressive signings in the January transfer window. Bringing in Phillipe Coutinho on a loan deal and the recent acquisition of Lucas Digne will have delighted Aston Villa fans.

Why is Jurgen Klopp reluctant to let Liverpool star Joe Gomez join Aston Villa in January?

Paul Robinson pointed out how Jurgen Klopp wouldn't let Gomez leave midway through this season after all the problems they faced last season in the centre-back position.

During the 2020-21 season, Jurgen Klopp faced a huge crisis in the center back position as most of the centre-halfs in the squad were injured. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were all injured for the majority of the season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's season, injury issues and giving players rest



Watch "Injuries are the result of the intensity of the season"Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's season, injury issues and giving players restWatch #WHULIV live on Super Sunday "Injuries are the result of the intensity of the season"Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's season, injury issues and giving players rest 📺 Watch #WHULIV live on Super Sunday https://t.co/H7ilK91tZB

The club were forced to sign Ben Davies on a permanent deal and Ozan Kabak on loan to make up for the defenders who were injured at the time. Jurgen Klopp currently has five centre-back options including Nathan Phillips.

Also Read Article Continues below

As a result, a move to Aston Villa for Joe Gomez seems very unlikely unless Gomez decides to demand a transfer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar