“There is no way Ronaldo is changing his mind”, “Playing a team that sounds like a strain of COVID in Omonia” – Manchester United fans hilariously react to Europa League draw 

Cristiano Ronaldo may not want to play in this season's UEFA Europa League but Manchester United's group for the competition has been drawn.

The winners of the 2017 Europa League are among the frontrunners to win this season's competition and their group is quite achievable to advance from.

Manchester United are in Group E and face Real Sociedad, with the La Liga side having just lost their talisman Alexander Isak to Newcastle United for £58 million.

They also take on Sheriff Tiraspol, whom fans will remember as the Moldovan side that beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League last season.

Joining Manchester United, Sociedad and Sheriff in Group E are Greek minnows Omonoia FC who are managed by former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

There is much speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who appears to want to continue playing in the Champions League.

As things stand, the five-time Champions League winner will be playing in this season's Europa League.

Trips to the likes of Sheriff and Omonoia were perhaps not what the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had in mind at the start of the summer.

However, Group E appears to be one Erik ten Hag's should be capable of qualifying from and it could give Ronaldo a chance at yet another trophy.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to Manchester United's Europa League group stage draw:

Pacino @Al_pacino07 @UtdDistrict Nah there is no way Ronaldo is changing his mind this time. He’s definitely leaving after seeing Omonoia @UtdDistrict Nah there is no way Ronaldo is changing his mind this time. He’s definitely leaving after seeing Omonoia 😂😂

⁷ 🇵🇹 @utdjobless @sportbible Ronaldo winning the Europa league with United is better than Messi winning the Champions league with PSG @sportbible Ronaldo winning the Europa league with United is better than Messi winning the Champions league with PSG

Footymemes.21 @footymemes21 Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against Omonia and Sheriff FC Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against Omonia and Sheriff FC https://t.co/qorqO2ih18

Dan E @FrancoZolaKing @ManUtd United playing a team that sounds like a strain of COVID in Omonia @ManUtd United playing a team that sounds like a strain of COVID in Omonia

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to add another European title to his list of honors

Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as one of the greatest players in European football history.

His five Champions League successes are iconic and he is the current top goalscorer in the history of the competition with 143 goals.

It is understandable that the legendary forward would want to continue adding to his goal tally in Europe's elite club competition, especially with Lionel Messi on his heels.

However, the Europa League is a competition the Portuguese striker has never played in.

It may seem to be below him but if he does indeed stay at Old Trafford, it is yet another potential trophy to add to his long list.

What better way to get the Red Devils back into Champions League football under Ten Hag than to finish top scorer in the Europa League whilst winning the competition?

There is currently a lack of concrete interest in the former Real Madrid forward and he may have to make do with Europa League action this season.

