"There is no way whatsoever this one will end goalless" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Newcastle vs Arsenal

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has tipped Newcastle United to defeat Arsenal in the Premier League at St James' Park on Sunday, May 7.

Arsenal have currently lost their advantage in the Premier League title race against Manchester City. After being at the summit of the table for more than 200 days, they find themselves second with 78 points, one behind the Cityzens. If Pep Guardiola and Co. were to win their game in hand, the lead would be extended to four points.

With just four games left for the Gunners, their only hope of silverware would be to win the rest of the games and hope Manchester City slip up. They face an in-form Newcastle side who have won four of their last five league games. The Magpies are currently third with 65 points and are likely to qualify for the Champions League as well.

Chris Sutton has backed Newcastle to defeat Arsenal 2-1 at home. He gave his reasoning on BBC Sport:

"I was at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday and Arsenal were very good - but there is an argument that Chelsea made them look very good. I thought Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior had a really good game against the Blues, but stopping an in-form Newcastle side is a much bigger ask."

He added:

"The way the Magpies take the game to teams is great to watch and there is no way whatsoever this one will end goalless again, like it did when they met in January. Arsenal need to keep winning to keep the pressure up on Manchester City, and a draw is not enough for them. Sadly for them, I can see Newcastle nicking this and continuing their impressive form."

Mikel Arteta and Co. will have to be at their very best to get a result. Any further dropped points would most likely result in Manchester City retaining the title.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks on Martin Odegaard's goals ahead of clash against Newcastle

Mikel Arteta commented on club captain Martin Odegaard's effectiveness as an attacking midfielder for his team ahead of the Gunners' clash against Newcastle.

Odegaard was once again on the scoresheet during their 3-1 win against Chelsea at the Emirates on May 2. The Norweigan scored a brilliant first-half brace to ensure the Gunners got back to winning ways.

Arteta noted how his goals came from late runs into the box, revealing his side purposefully play that way to aid their midfielders. During the pre-match press conference, he said (via Arsenal FC):

"That’s something our attacking midfielders have to have the ability to do, and that’s why we play in a certain way to exploit those spaces. Martin has the capacity to do that, he’s finding himself in those positions and then he is being very effective in the final action. It’s something very important for us."

Odegaard has been an integral part of the Gunners' title challenge this season. Their skipper has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 41 appearances to date this season.

