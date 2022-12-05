"There is wider interest" - Reliable journalist provides Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update amid Al-Nassr rumors

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone has said that there are other clubs interested in signing Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo, amid a massive €200 million per year offer from Saudi-based club Al-Nassr. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is keeping all options on the table as he remains committed to Portugal's campaign in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 There is wider interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo beyond Al-Nassr, although their offer is the biggest. He is committed to Portugal's World Cup campaign and is concentrating on that. There is wider interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo beyond Al-Nassr, although their offer is the biggest. He is committed to Portugal's World Cup campaign and is concentrating on that.

Clearing the air on the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker's new destination after leaving Manchester United, the England-based journalist said:

''There is wider interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo beyond Al-Nassr, although their offer is the biggest. He is committed to Portugal's World Cup campaign and is concentrating on that.''

Earlier on Monday, Spanish outlet MARCA reported that Ronaldo has a "done deal" with Al-Nassr, with a two-and-a-half-year contract worth a humongous €200 million per season. This could be a record deal for a player aged 37 if and when an official announcement is made by the club or the Portuguese player.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Al-Nassr from January 1, on a two & half year deal for €200M per season. Done deal. Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Al-Nassr from January 1, on a two & half year deal for €200M per season. Done deal. @marca 🚨💣 Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Al-Nassr from January 1, on a two & half year deal for €200M per season. Done deal. @marca https://t.co/2lwZdHUfJv

The 37-year-old striker is a free agent heading into the winter transfer window after his contract with his former club Manchester United was terminated following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo blasted the club's owners, the Glazers family, for not investing enough in the infrastructure that a club like United deserves. He also dragged Dutch manager Erik ten Hag into the firing line, accusing him of showing disrespect since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

The Madeira-born player started his professional career playing for Portuguese side Sporting during his teenage days. Ronaldo went on to play for the biggest clubs in the world, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, in an illustrious career so far.

Including domestic titles in every league he played in, Ronaldo won five Champions League titles and was also accorded five Ballon d'Or awards.

After almost two decades at the pinnacle of the game, Ronaldo has broken all sorts of individual records, becoming the world's highest goal-scorer for club and country. The Portuguese legend has 701 club goals and 223 assists, while for his national team, Ronaldo has scored 118 goals in a record 194 appearances.

Piers Morgan demolishes rumors of a two-and-a-half-year 'done deal' between Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi-based club Al Nassr

British TV broadcaster Piers Morgan has rubbished the claims made by several media outlets, including MARCA, who reported a confirmed two-and-a-half-year deal worth €200 million per season between Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Morgan, whose recent interview with Ronaldo shocked the football world, took to Twitter to put Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi to rest. Responding to Footy Accumulator's breaking news involving Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, Morgan replied:

''Again, not true.''

Fans reacted joyously to Morgan's tweet as they still want their favorite player to continue playing in one of the European leagues despite being a 37-year-old professional footballer. The Portugal legend will lead his national team against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 on Tuesday, 6 December.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes