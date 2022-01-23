“There will be acid tests against some of the big boys” - Michael Owen evaluates Manchester United’s Premier League top 4 hopes

Former Manchester United forward Michael Owen believes the Red Devils will be put to the test against some of the bigger teams in coming months. Ralf Rangnick’s side had to rely on a late Marcus Rashford strike against West Ham United on Saturday to pick up all three points.

With the win, Manchester United climbed back into the top four. It might be temporary as both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have games in hand.

Owen said the Red Devils have not played at their best and will be put to the test by the bigger teams.

"Well, Manchester United in general, under Rangnick have played averagely and they've got a lot of good results. But when you break it down a little bit more in depth, they've had a really friendly run of games. There will be acid tests against some of the big boys.

“West Ham I thought were going to give them a big challenge, they did. They'll be very frustrated that they didn't take anything out the game. But, as they say results are the most important thing and that keeps them right in there for the hunt for Top 4," Owen told Premier League productions.

Manchester United will hope for more consistency in the coming months

It has been more than a month since Ralf Rangnick took over as the interim manager. There have been signs that the team is heading in the right direction on the pitch.

Rangnick’s philosophy was there to be seen against Aston Villa as the Red Devils put in a brilliant first-half display before being pegged back in the second half.

Against West Ham United, they had to be patient as the Hammers played deep in their own half.

Owen is right in his assessment that Manchester United will face bigger challenges when they take on teams around them.

The Red Devils have a winnable run of fixtures in the next few weeks, but still have to play the big teams.

They were outclassed by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the first half of the season under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It remains to be seen how they will perform against the teams above them in the coming months as they look to finish in the top four.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava