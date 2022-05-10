“There will be another twist” - Rio Ferdinand explains why Liverpool still have a chance in title race with Manchester City

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool could still pip Manchester City for the title.

Liverpool suffered a major blow in the title race last weekend as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday.

Manchester City capitalized on the Reds' slip-up with a 5-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday. The Cityzens have now opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as well as a superior goal difference.

However, Rio Ferdinand has refused to rule Liverpool out of the title race yet as he believes we could witness more drama in the next three fixtures.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former England defender said:

“I still think there could be another twist, I think there will be another twist."

"The biggest thing this weekend for City are the five goals, because it could come down to goal difference."

Ferdinand has insisted that Manchester City have two tricky away games against West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 43-year-old has also insisted that injuries to key defenders Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias could hurt the Cityzens. He added:

"West Ham and Wolves away are not easy games. Bear in mind they have no Kyle Walker, no John Stones and no Ruben Dias."

"That’s three of their back four, so it’s not easy.”

Can Liverpool still beat Manchester City the Premier League title

There is no denying the fact that Manchester City have their fate in their own hands but they cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

In football, particularly in the Premier League, anything can happen and it would be foolish to rule out the possibility of Liverpool winning the title.

The Reds were 14 points behind the Cityzens in January and an extraordinary run saw them close the gap to just one point before the last game.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Klopp on title race: "We both have 3 games to play. My concern is how can we win our games. Why should we stop?" Klopp on title race: "We both have 3 games to play. My concern is how can we win our games. Why should we stop?"

We have seen plenty of late drama in the title race in the past and another one could well be on the cards this time out.

With Dias, Stones and Walker out injured, the Sky Blues will be a bit susceptible at the back. Liverpool, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and will definitely look to keep fighting until the last minute.

Manchester City might be the favorites to retain their Premier League title, but the title race is still far from over.

