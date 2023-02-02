"There will be a few awkward conversations" - Graham Potter makes honest admission about Chelsea squad size

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has expressed his opinion on the Blues' massive squad size after their free-spending winter transfer window.

Since Clearlake Capital's takeover last May, the West London side have been on a spending spree unlike any other. The club added seven new players to their squad last summer for a combined fee of £260 million.

The Blues also dished out over £300 million to complete eight new signings in January. The club snapped up the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Malo Gusto, while also acquiring Joao Felix's services on a short-term loan.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The depth Chelsea have throughout their squad 🤯 The depth Chelsea have throughout their squad 🤯 https://t.co/UE1jdKU2rF

During a recent pre-match press conference, Potter was asked about Chelsea's squad size and his approach to handling it. He elaborated:

"I'm not complaining about it. It's exciting but a test for me and the staff. We have a lot of good players and we have to create an environment where there is healthy competition. Only eleven can play, that is how it is, but it's about being ready and supporting the team."

When asked about the competition for first-team places, Potter added:

"There will be a few awkward conversations because only eleven can play. You have to be as honest as you can and respect the fact that all players want to play and compete on a regular basis. But, at the same time, they have to be patient and help the team."

Potter also heaped praise on Jorginho, who secured a winter deadline day switch to Arsenal for a fee in the region of £12 million. He said:

"For the four months I worked with him, he was fantastic. What he's achieved at this club is immense, but sometimes you have to make a decision and his transfer was something where he could secure more stability for his family and it was a win for everyone."

Chelsea boss Graham Potter offers update on Hakim Ziyech after failed PSG loan deal

Speaking ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Fulham on Friday (February 3), Chelsea boss Graham Potter shed light on Hakim Ziyech's situation at Stamford Bridge. He told reporters:

"He's back in the country and trained this morning. He is a professional player and understands the situation. He is committed to us."

Ziyech, 29, was close to sealing a loan transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on the winter deadline day. However, the temporary move fell through as Chelsea allegedly sent the wrong documents three times.

Poll : 0 votes