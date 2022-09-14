"There will be a lot of clubs kicking themselves" - Ex-Molde scout explains why 2 Premier League giants missed out on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Former Molde chief scout John Vik has claimed that two Premier League clubs could have signed Erling Haaland long before he moved to Manchester City.

The Norwegian sensation has seen a rapid rise to the top and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football right now.

Manchester City signed the forward this summer from Borussia Dortmund, activating his €60 million release clause which already looks like a bargain. Haaland has found the back of the net 12 times in eight games for the Sky Blues so far this season.

However, John Vik has claimed that both Liverpool and Arsenal turned down the chance to sign the gifted attacker while he was still at Molde.

The former Molde scout has insisted that the Premier League sides probably made an error in judging Haaland considering him as a target man due to his big frame. Vik told The Athletic:

"I remember one occasion when the team were out in Spain. I was with some of my colleagues from Premier League clubs and I remember saying, ‘I have to repeat myself, guys, don’t judge him as a target man, you have to look beyond that. He runs in between, he chases space, he’s fantastic in the box, he’s that kind of player.'"

Vik continued:

"I was thinking to myself, ‘Am I the guy who is getting it wrong? Am I seeing this the wrong way?' But there has always been this perception with some English clubs that a striker needs to look a certain way, and that a centre-half needs to look a certain way, and you need a certain frame for a certain role."

Vik insisted that both Liverpool and Arsenal could have landed the Norwegian but did not pursue a deal because they saw Haaland as a target man.

“When they were seeing a big striker like Erling, they were seeing a target man and I think they forgot to look at what else he could do. Liverpool could have got him. Arsenal could have got him."

"Everyone was there to watch him but these clubs were seeing a No. 9 who was tall and broad and, ‘Oh, he’s going to be a target man.' I couldn’t for the life of me see why they had narrowed him down that way."

The former Molde scout has also claimed that the two Premier League clubs must be kicking themselves for letting such a gifted player slip away. He added:

“I didn’t like him with his back towards the goal and, at the time, he couldn’t really head the ball. I liked it when he turned round, when he chased into pockets, when he ran between the lines, his movement in the box."

"He didn’t want to hold the ball up, he just wanted to turn and go. There will be a lot of clubs kicking themselves because we can all see now what he is good at.”

Erling Haaland is making the Premier League look easy

Haaland is already regarded as one of the best strikers in world football at the age of just 22. The Norwegian has made the switch to the Premier League look easy following his move to Manchester City.

Haaland has already scored 12 goals in eight games so far, including 10 strikes in six Premier League games.

Manchester City have won the Premier League four times in the last five years. With Haaland in their ranks, the Cityzens are in a strong position to retain their title.

