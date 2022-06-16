"There will be new contacts" - Fabrizio Romano names Arsenal's 'main' transfer target this summer

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is still Arsenal's main transfer target for the summer.

The transfer expert has revealed that Jesus will definitely leave Manchester City in the summer in search of regular first-team football. Romano expects more negotiations between the two clubs to reach an agreement over the Brazilian forward.

Writing in his transfer column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano was quoted as saying the following:

"Gabriel Jesus is still the main target of Arsenal as of today. In the next few hours there will be new contacts to understand if they can reach an agreement or move to other targets. There is not only Arsenal on Gabriel, who will leave Man City at 100%.

"He's a top player who wants to start matches, and it's not too surprising to see him take his time over a decision on his future."

In regards to possible alternatives to the Brazilian forward, Fabrizio Romano added:

"In terms of alternatives, I'm aware there has been speculation about Arsenal being one of the clubs chasing a deal for Christopher Nkunku. I've always been adamant that RB Leipzig are determined not to sell, so it's not an easy one for Arsenal."

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor The agents of Gabriel Jesus have arrived in England which is expected to accelerate a deal for the forward in which Arsenal continue to lead the race to sign, as per The agents of Gabriel Jesus have arrived in England which is expected to accelerate a deal for the forward in which Arsenal continue to lead the race to sign, as per @iemadAFC 🇧🇷 The agents of Gabriel Jesus have arrived in England which is expected to accelerate a deal for the forward in which Arsenal continue to lead the race to sign, as per @iemadAFC. https://t.co/cEhtuBiJ4T

Gabriel Jesus had a decent 2021-22 season despite not having regular game-time. The 25-year-old forward contributed 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across all competitions.

However, the Brazilian forward has fallen down the pecking order even more following the arrival of Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal could be a perfect destination for Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners could be the perfect destination for Gabriel Jesus to go to in order to secure regular first-team football. Mikel Arteta's side are currently short on striking options ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The north London outfit have seen two of their main forwards leave the club in the past two transfer windows. Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club to join FC Barcelona in January.

Alexandre Lacazette was the most recent forward to leave as he rejoined Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews : Lyon re-sign former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette on a three-year deal BREAKING: Lyon re-sign former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette on a three-year deal BREAKING🚨: Lyon re-sign former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette on a three-year deal https://t.co/MJVqrBnjd3

The Gunners have recently signed some young players for the first-team and Gabriel Jesus would completely fit that narrative.

Mikel Arteta has a strong group of young players at his disposal, which includes the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Gabriel Jesus will not have Champions League football if he decides to move to Arsenal. The Gunners ended the 2021-22 season in fifth place and will instead be competing in the UEFA Europa League.

Mikel Arteta's side have finally returned to European competition following a year's absence.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far