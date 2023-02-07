“There will be no problem with money” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate makes bold claim on Lionel Messi to Al-Hilal rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Jaloliddin Masharipov has claimed that the decision to move to Saudi Arabia is completely Lionel Messi's to take. He believes that clubs have all the money needed to lure the Argentine and can match any offer put on their table.

Messi's contract at PSG expires at the end of this season and he is in talks with the club. However, several sides are interested in luring him away, including Barcelona and Inter Miami.

The FIFA World Cup winner has also been linked with Al Hilal, and Masharipov believes the move could happen. He told SPORTS.ru:

"I haven't read the opinion about Xavi. I have no information about Messi coming to Al-Hilal. Saudi Arabia can arrange it if it wants to. There will be no problem with money. Cristiano wanted to come, the transfer was done. It all depends on Leo himself. I think that no star should miss the chance to play in the championship where Ronaldo has now arrived."

What next for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi has a few months left on his current contract and could become a free agent in the summer. However, PSG do have the option to extend his deal by another season and the Ligue 1 giants could activate it if they do not agree to a new contract.

Speaking to Sky Sports last year, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said:

"He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club. So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

Apart from Al Hilal, Inter Miami and Barcelona are also reportedly interested in signing Lionel Messi and are ready to pounce on any chance of getting him. However, the Argentine is yet to make a decision on his future.

