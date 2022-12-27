"There will be a sad exodus" - Pundit claims Cody Gakpo signing spells the end for Liverpool star

Former Chelsea striker-turned-television pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo means the end of Roberto Firmino's stint at Anfield.

Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven have confirmed an agreement with Liverpool over a deal for Gakpo, who is set to join the Reds in January.

Former Republic of Ireland forward Tony Cascarino has hailed the Merseyside giants for adding a wonderful forward like Gakpo to their ranks. He has claimed that the Reds will become even more dangerous going forward with the Dutchman in their ranks.

Cascarino told talkSPORT:

“Wow, more goals. Just think, they’ve got Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez who you’d like to think will chip in with more goals, and now Gakpo, who is only 23 years old. The most surprising thing about Gakpo is that he’s 6ft 4in but he’s not your traditional centre-forward. He’s very athletic, he’s very quick."

Cascarino has claimed that Gakpo's arrival is likely to mean the end of Roberto Firmimo's Anfield career. He added:

“He’s so versatile that you can play him in any position in the forward line – and that’s typical of a Klopp signing, that he likes to use certain layers in different positions."

“But, I think there will be a sad exodus for some players who have been terrific for Liverpool but have their contracts running down. And I think that will be Firmino in the summer [after signing Gakpo].”

Roberto Firmino's contract with the Reds expires in the summer and the Brazilian has been linked with an exit on a free transfer.

Since his £29 million move from Hoffenheim in 2015, Firmino has become a cult hero at Anfield. He has scored a total of 107 goals and produced 78 assists in 348 games for the Reds till date.

The Liverpool number nine has enjoyed himself this campaign, scoring nine goals and producing four assists in 21 games across competitions.

Gabby Agbonlahor hails Liverpool forward

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hailed Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez following his exploits against Aston Villa on Boxing Day (26 December)

Agbonlahor has labeled the Uruguay international a defender's nightmare. He said on Amazon Prime:

"He must be a nightmare to play against. His pace, making them runs down that channel, and he can finish."

Nunez missed a host of chances to open his account against Aston Villa but was a constant menace with his blistering pace and positioning. The striker has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 20 games across competitions for the Merseysiders.

