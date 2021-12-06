"There will be no shortage of takers" – Paul Robinson claims Manchester United and other Premier League giants would want 36-year-old

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has identified Manchester United as one of the potential targets for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

There have been reports of the Croatian leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. His contract is coming to an end in six months and negotiations for a new deal are ongoing.

Modric is reportedly open to a Premier League return. However, the 36-year-old is said to be not interested in re-joining Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent four years before moving to Real Madrid.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson spoke to Football Insider about Modric's future destination if he leaves Madrid. Robinson said:

"I think any of the top six clubs would be interested in signing Luka Modric, including Man United. There will be no shortage of takers for him if he wants to come back to the Premier League."

He added:

"Regardless of what system a team plays, Modric would fit it. He can play across a three, in a four or in behind a striker. We all know the immense talent of Modric."

It is yet to be seen what will happen with Modric and Real Madrid's contract negotiations.

Los Blancos have been infamous for not treating their legends well in the later years of their careers. Hence, it won't be surprising if Modric takes an exit to return to the Premier League.

Luka Modric can help Manchester United win the Premier League

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, Manchester United have failed to even compete for the Premier League title. They signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane this season but currently sit in sixth place.

United have also been in need of a good midfielder for a long time. They signed Donny van de Beek in 2020 but he failed to get any chances during the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba aren't deemed good enough by many for the Premier League giants.

There have been reports of Pogba and Van de Beek leaving in January or in the summer.

Hence, signing Modric could be a huge bonus for Manchester United. A world class winner like him can bring some organization into the United midfield.

Moreover, having won numerous trophies with Ronaldo and Varane at Real Madrid before, he will strengthen United's spine on the pitch. Modric might be the key that could lead Manchester United to their much awaited Premier League title.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar