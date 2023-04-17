"There will be more twists and turns" - Michael Owen assesses Premier League title race after West Ham 2-2 Arsenal

Following Arsenal's 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday (April 16), former player Michael Owen shared his assessment of the Premier League title race.

Despite earning an early two-goal cushion, Mikel Arteta's team squandered the opportunity to earn all three points. Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odgaard had scored to hand the visitors a two-goal lead inside ten minutes. Said Benrahma scored from the spot to reduce arrears before Bukayo Saka missed a penalty. Jared Bowen equalised shortly thereafter to force a share of the spoils.

Following the draw, the Gunners now have a four-point lead over Manchester City, having played a game more. When looking at both teams' fixture run-ins, Owen said:

"Some tough games there. There are some tough games for both teams."

He added:

"There will be some twists and turns."

In their remaining seven games, Arsenal will play Southampton (A), Manchester City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle United (A), Brighton & Hove Albion (H), Nottingham Forest (A) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (H).

The Cityzens, meanwhile, play Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), West Ham United (H), Leeds United (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), Brentford (A) and Brighton & Hove Albion (A).

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus disappointed with West Ham draw

Gabriel Jesus has been in rich goalscoring form since his return from injury. The Brazilian striker has scored in three consecutive games. He opened the scoring against West Ham as well.

The Gunners, though, dropped two points for the second week in a row, having drawn against Liverpool last weekend. Following the draw at West Ham, Jesus said (via the Gunners' website):

“Once again, the three points were in our hands, Obviously the game is 90 minutes; it’s not 20; in this case, today, 30 minutes. As a team, we have to raise the level and come back to our principles. We know our strength; we know what we can do. Where we want to attack the opponent, in the first 10 to 20 minutes, we did so good; after that, we dropped our level, and that obviously cannot happen if you want to fight for the title."

Arsenal return to action on Saturday (April 22) to take on Southampton in a Premier League home clash.

