"Theres no point to turn the tv on", "Sevilla scoring 5" - Fans react as Real Madrid duo included in XI to face Sevilla in LaLiga clash

Real Madrid fans have been left unimpressed by Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI for the game against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, May 18. Los Blancos arrive at the game with their season already over, having surrendered the LaLiga title to Barcelona earlier this week.

Carlo Ancelotti's team also lost the Copa del Rey final and the Supercopa de Espana final to the Catalans, who have defeated them four times this season. The Italian manager, as such, made multiple changes to his starting XI for Sunday's game.

It was soon clear that Ancelotti had selected a center-back pairing of Jacobo Ramon and Jesus Vallejo for his penultimate game in charge.

Fans were least pleased with the decision and took to Twitter to express their displeasure. One insisted that there was no point in watching the game, commenting:

"Theres no point to turn the tv on?"

Another added:

"We will not be watching"

One fan suggested that Sevilla would have a field day against Real Madrid, posting:

"Sevilla scoring 5 against us"

Another quipped:

"May god help us"

One fan was adamant that Los Blancos have lost the game ahead of kick-off, stating:

"We’ve lost already"

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Will Real Madrid offload Ferland Mendy this summer?

Ferland Mendy

Incoming Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has apparently told the club that Ferland Mendy doesn't feature in his plans, according to Fichajes.net. The Frenchman has been a underwhelming in recent years, with injuries and a lack of form playing spoilsport.

Mendy has also struggled with injuries this season and has failed to impress when fit. The 29-year-old has registered just two assists from 31 appearances for Los Blancos this season and is under contract until 2028.

The LaLiga giants are willing to cut their losses and move him on this summer. They have already sprung into action to find a suitable replacement and have supposedly zeroed in on Alvaro Carreras.

The former La Fabrica graduate has transformed his career since moving to Benfica from Manchester United last year. Real Madrid are now plotting to take him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Recent reports have suggested that the 22-year-old has already agreed a five-year deal with Los Blancos. However, the Portuguese club want €50 million for their prized asset, which the LaLiga giants are reluctant to pay.

