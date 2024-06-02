"These b****ds don't even celebrate it anymore" - Joselu makes hilarious claim about Real Madrid teammates as club secures 15th UCL

On-loan Real Madrid striker Joselu has jovially observed that some of his teammates no longer celebrates UEFA Champions League triumphs following their 15th win on Saturday (June 1).

In a rousing clash at the Wembley, Borussia Dortmund bossed proceedings in the first half, but Los Blancos held tough without conceding. Carlo Ancelotti's side made the decisive breakthrough with 16 minutes left, with Dani Carvajal heading in a superb corner.

Minutes later, Jude Bellingham played Vinicius Junior clean through on goal, and the Brazilian put the result beyond doubt. Joselu, who came on late in the second half, commented about his first Champions League triumph (as per Sport Bible):

"For me, it's the first, these ba**ards, some don't even celebrate it anymore"

Joselu didn't make a goal contribution in the final but scored five times in 11 games in Los Blancos' triumphant UEFA Champions League campaign.

Two of those goals came late on in their 2-1 comeback second-leg home win over Bayern Munich in the semifinals, with Madrid two minutes away from getting eliminated.

However, the substitute capitalised on a rare error from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer before scoring again three minutes later to turn the game on its head.

How Joselu fared for Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season?

Joselu has had a superb campaign.

On loan from Espanyol for the season, Joselu has had a season to remember for Real Madrid. The 34-year-old made 49 appearances across competitions - starting 18 times - and contributing 17 goals and three assists.

Apart from his five goals in Los Blancos' triumphant UEFA Champions League campaign, Joselu also struck 10 times and provided two assists in 34 games in La Liga, which Madrid won for a record-extending 36th time.

He also scored twice in as many games in the Copa del Rey, where Carlo Ancelotti's side lost 4-2 after extra time at Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. Joselu netted once in two games in Real Madrid's triumphant Supercopa Espana caampaign as well.