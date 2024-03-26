"These big deals can always go wrong" - Richard Keys shares information on who will become next Liverpool manager

Television presenter Richard Keys has shared a major piece of information regarding the successor of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Keys has claimed that Xabi Alonso has already decided to join the Reds in the summer as Klopp is set to leave the Merseyside club.

Klopp sent shockwaves in European football when he announced that he would be stepping down from the Anfield hot seat in the summer. Since then, plenty of names have been touted as the German's successor but Alonso has been tipped as the favorite.

Keys said Alonso has already agreed to a deal with Liverpool and will move to Anfield in the summer. He also urged Manchester United to be more shrewd with their appointments like their rivals. Keys said, as quoted by Caught Offside:

“Deschamps? Yes. Zidane? Yes. I was laughed out of court at the back end of last year when I said they should go and get Alonso – agree a deal with his ‘people’ and guarantee him five years to get it right. My critics said, ‘No. what’s he done? It’s too soon’. Really? Well 3 months on it’s not too soon for Liverpool to have got him to agree to become their next manager."

Keys added:

"As I always say when I share news like this – these big deals can always go wrong. There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool. If I’m a Liverpool fan – that excites me. What United have got to do is better that appointment. Would Southgate turning up at OT do that?”

Alonso has already made a name for himself in the world of management at the age of just 42. He is currently in charge at Bayer Leverkusen where he has done a remarkable job as they are unbeaten across competitions (70 points in 26 games) and look poised to clinch the Bundesliga title.

Liverpool receive major boost in the race for Xabi Alonso: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of Xabi Alonso as their next manager, with Bayern Munich establishing contact with Roberto De Zerbi. The Bavarian giants were thought to be the biggest rivals for the Reds in the race to secure Alonso's signature but Bayern Munich looking elsewhere is a major boost for the Merseyside giants.

Brighton & Hove Albion coach De Zerbi is also highly coveted, having made a name for himself with his unique brand of football. He has been thoroughly impressive since joining Brighton and has been linked with clubs like Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, has been linked with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid but is most likely to join the Merseyside giants, especially with De Zerbi being contacted by Bayern Munich.