“These chants provoke enormous repulsion and indignation" - Atletico Madrid say fans who racially abused Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr will be banned in strongly worded statement

Atletico Madrid have issued a strong statement two days after Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was racially abused by a section of their fans. The Spanish club claimed they would be taking strong action against those involved and requested that the fans never repeat the same.

Football agent Pedro Bravo's racist comments against Vinicius Jr ahead of the Madrid derby were met strongly by footballers worldwide, but that did not stop Atletico fans from doing the same.

A section was seen chanting racist slogans against the Real Madrid star, while one fan held up a vile racist doll outside the Wanda Metropolitano.

"Eres un mono, Vinicius eres un mono".



FUERA LOS VIOLENTOS Y RACISTAS DEL FÚTBOL



Atletico Madrid released a statement last night confirming they would be banning fans involved. The statement read:

"Atlético de Madrid roundly condemns the inadmissible chants that a minority of fans made outside the stadium before the derby. Racism is one of the biggest scourges of our society and unfortunately the world of football and clubs are not free from its presence.

"Our club has always been known for being an open and inclusive space for fans of different nationalities, cultures, races and social classes and a few cannot tarnish the image of thousands and thousands of Atlético fans who support their team with passion and respect for their opponents.

"These chants provoke enormous repulsion and indignation and we will not allow any individual to hide behind our colours to utter insults of a racist or xenophobic nature. At Atlético de Madrid we have zero tolerance for racism, our commitment in the fight against this social scourge is total and we will not stop until we eliminate it.

"To this end, we have contacted the authorities to offer them our full cooperation in the investigation of the events that took place outside the stadium and to ask them to identify the people who participated in order to proceed with the immediate expulsion of those who are members of the club."

Chants and dolls put up by Atletico Madrid fans against Real Madrid star

Atletico Madrid fans were targeting Vinicius Jr ahead of the Madrid derby last weekend, and many were heard chanting, 'Vinicius is a m****y' on their way to the stadium.

Sripad @falsewinger Writing about the racial abuse from Atletico Madrid fans towards Vinicius Jr and I come across this image.



Absolutely no words to describe the idiot holding up that vile doll and smiling about it.



Education is important and I'm sure this guy has none. Sick sick mentality. Writing about the racial abuse from Atletico Madrid fans towards Vinicius Jr and I come across this image. Absolutely no words to describe the idiot holding up that vile doll and smiling about it. Education is important and I'm sure this guy has none. Sick sick mentality. https://t.co/0mh9YOnWGm

The chants were caught on camera, as was the fan who held up a monkey doll, dressed in a white shirt with a Real Madrid scarf around the neck.

Atletico fans' behavior did not affect Vinicius Jr on the pitch as he duly celebrated after Rodrygo scored the opening goal as Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 win.

