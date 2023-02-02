"These feet are worth one billion euros" - When Cristiano Ronaldo made incredible claim to Weston Mckennie at Juventus

Weston McKennie, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, shared an entertaining story about the footballing legend and his renowned "billion euro feet."

The American has begun a new journey with Leeds United, where he will play under the guidance of Jesse Marsch. He made the loan switch from Turin to England.

Behind the scenes during an interview at his new club, the midfielder recounted his experience playing with Ronaldo, shedding some light on the superstar's personality.

Notably, McKennie told a fascinating story about the forward's feet, saying (via GOAL):

"One story with Ronaldo. He was getting a massage and I was walking by and said, 'Oh my gosh, your feet look terrible!' and he said 'My friend, these feet are worth one billion euros'. I said 'You're right, respect'."

USMNT Only @usmntonly



This Weston McKennie story about Cristiano Ronaldo is amazing



(via @TelemundoSports)



“He said: my friend, these feet are worth 1 billion euros”This Weston McKennie story about Cristiano Ronaldo is amazing(via @LUFC “He said: my friend, these feet are worth 1 billion euros” This Weston McKennie story about Cristiano Ronaldo is amazing 😂(via @LUFC, @TelemundoSports) https://t.co/YzdPuA2T2d

Interestingly, many fans have clamored for a look at the Portuguese icon's feet, and in Dubai, his feet are available on full display.

At Dubai's Festival Park Global Village, Ripley's Believe It or Not, a renowned attraction, displayed an incredible exhibit titled 'Ronaldo's Money Legs'. This unique exhibit was made of shredded money amounting to over $100,000.

It is worth noting that, according to Total Sportal, Ronaldo has insured his legs for an incredible €103 million.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo turns 38 in 4 days. Cristiano Ronaldo turns 38 in 4 days. https://t.co/xLzXVc5kzp

Cristiano Ronaldo has embarked on a new journey of his own by signing with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. In doing so, he also became the world's highest-paid footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo criticized after Super Cup loss

Following Al-Nassr's 3-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo's performance was met with criticism from all quarters.

Coach Rudi Garcia commented on the situation, noting that Ronaldo had missed an important chance that could have helped his team secure victory.

He said (via Marca):

"Cristiano Ronaldo missed a chance that would have changed the flow of the game in the first half, but I congratulate Al Ittihad. They were much better than us until halftime. Then we reacted but we couldn't turn it around. We lost the Super Cup but we're still top of the league."

Poll : 0 votes