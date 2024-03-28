"These games can sometimes signify or create history" - Gary Neville previews PL title showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City 

Gary Neville believes Arsenal can go on to win the Premier League title if they beat Manchester City in their upcoming clash at the Etihad on Sunday, March 31.

The Gunners are currently top the league table, ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, while the Cityzens trail behind by a point in third. A win over the English champions this weekend would see them move four points clear.

Neville highlighted the importance of the top-of-the-table clash, claiming that the fixture could prove to be the turning point in this season's title race.

Speaking on The Overlap, Gary Neville said (via Metro):

"This is the start of the run-in. It’s real. It’s happening now. Sunday, it’s huge. It’s a crossroads game. I think these games can sometimes signify or create history. As Arsenal, if you win on Sunday, you will look back on this game as the defining moment. I’m not saying it’s the only test."

The Manchester United legend added:

"You could win on Sunday and then lose three games. But I don’t think you would. I think if you won Sunday, the confidence and belief would be huge and City’s would be dented.

"It’s a defining game for those players and manager. He’s got to show and demonstrate that he can live with Klopp and Guardiola and handle these big moments."

Arsenal have had a disappointing head-to-head record against Manchester City in the Premier League. Prior to their 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side this season, the Gunners last secured a league victory against City in 2015.

Gary Neville confident Arsenal can 'handle' themselves against Manchester City in crunch PL fixture

Gary Neville believes Arsenal are more than capable of challenging Manchester City in their league clash this weekend after the experience they gained last season.

The Gunners vehemently contested the Cityzens in the Premier League title race last term, dominating the top of the table for 248 days. The north Londoners looked set for league glory before a string of losses in the final stretch of the campaign.

Manchester City surpassed Mikel Arteta's men to defend their title and went on to win the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup to complete an iconic treble.

Neville believes things will be different for the Gunners this campaign. He said:

"It’s a beautiful game for Arsenal. In the sense… It’s a beautiful game for us to watch Arsenal, to think about the fact you go back 12 months, there is a direct parallel between last season and this season."

"I always said at the end of last season, when they struggled, I wanted to see them in that situation again in the run-in against City, against the big teams and see how they handle it."

"I think we all probably feel the same. We’re a lot more confident that Arsenal are going to handle this game better than they did last year."