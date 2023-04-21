“These guys symbolize the failure of PSG” – Jerome Rothen names 2 star players PSG must sell before getting rid of Neymar

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Jerome Rothen has urged his former club to sell Marquinhos and Marco Verratti. He believes the two need to leave before Neymar as they are a reason for the club's failure.

PSG's season has not gone to plan again as they failed to win the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 side have also struggled in the league since the turn of the year, but are still leading the table.

Speaking on his Rothen S'enflamme segment on RMC Sports, Rothen claimed that Neymar was not easy to transfer, but Verratti and Merquinhos are. He was quoted by PSG Talk as saying:

"Getting [Neymar] to leave today is very complicated. Above all, it would be a waste of time because if there is to be a radical change in the locker room, you have to break Neymar's allies in the locker room, cut off the heads of some. A Verratti, for example, is not enough in relation to its investment. There are others, like Lionel Messi, at the end of the contract, which should not be extended, or Sergio Ramos at the end of the contract too. Me, I would go more on these players; it is more feasible."

He added:

"Verratti, you put him on the transfer market; even if he has not extended for a long time, I think there are clubs that will go there. There will be suitors to take Verratti but also to take Marquinhos. It's hard when I say that because he's your captain. But these guys symbolize the failure of PSG in the European Cup."

While Neymar has recently been linked with an exit, Marquinhos and Verratti are believed to be more integral parts of the squad and the French giants have managed to keep off potential suitors.

Why should PSG let go of Marquinhos and Marco Verratti?

Jerome Rothen wants PSG to rebuild the squad and thinks it is not going to be possible without letting go of the players who have been a part of the failure. He believes Marquinhos and Verratti are a big part of the problem and said:

"We have to rebuild, there are good players on the market and PSG will have the financial means if they part with big salaries like that. If you are not mistaken about the choices and you give a different identification to PSG in the locker room, maybe Neymar will follow them. If Neymar is well in his head, there is no equivalent today in Europe."

PSG are also set to let go of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, as their contracts expire after this season and they are yet to renew.

