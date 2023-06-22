"These males have no shame" - Brazilian actor's wife destroys PSG superstar Neymar for cheating on Bruna Biancardi 

Brazilian model and wife of TV actor Caua Reymond, Mariana Goldfarb has criticized Neymar and the people supporting him amid reports of him cheating on his pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi.

Neymar reportedly cheated on his partner with influencer Fernanda Campos. Reports suggest that the two spent time together on the eve of Valentine's Day and met for the first time in December.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star took to Instagram to apologize to his girlfriend days after news of the scandal broke out. He penned a lengthy apology, stating that while he was unsure as to whether things would work out between the two, he couldn't imagine his life without her.

Neymar wrote in his Instagram post:

"Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposition, but I feel obliged to publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology must be made public. I can't imagine myself without you."

Some fans have expressed support for the Brazil international on social media, which hasn't gone down well with Goldfarb. She posted a tweet which echoed her feelings on her Instagram story along with the caption:

"These males have no shame, jeez."

Brazilian actress Luana Piovani has also publicy criticized Neymar. Piovani is currently fighting a legal battle with her ex-husband, Pedro Scooby, who was among those supporting Neymar.

She wrote on her Instagram:

"I saw in the Racionais documentary the brilliant phrase: 'After they invented the excuse, no one ever died again!'"

Neymar interested in Barcelona move

According to Catalan daily Sport, Neymar is interested in a return to Barcelona this summer with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) looking to cash-in on the Brazilian before the expiry of his contract.

Neymar is currently under contract at PSG until 2025 and a potential transfer would require the Blaugrana to pay a hefty fee. However, Barcelona boss Xavi has turned down the prospect of the club re-signing his former teammate.

He said:

"I’m surprised… he’s not in our plan. I really like Ney as a friend, but we have different priorities.”

Neymar has won 13 trophies with the Parisian outift. These include four league titles, two Coupe de la Ligue titles, and three Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions each.

He scored 18 goals and recorded 17 assists in 29 appearances across competitions in the 2022/23 campaign. Overall, he has scored 118 goals and registered 77 assists in 173 games for PSG.

