“These are older than me” – Scott Carson brutally trolls Manchester City teammate who earns reported £150,000-a-week over battered old sandals 

Scott Carson has mocked his Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva for his choice of sandals, with the reserve goalkeeper joking that they are older than him.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper joined the Cityzens in 2019 and has made just two appearances for the club since. However, he is widely reported to be a hugely popular member of the dressing room, with manager Pep Guardiola repeatedly highlighting his importance.

Carson played up to his joker role in the squad as he tweeted a picture of Silva's battered old sandals. He even tagged famous footwear store Birkenstock, asking the American brand to provide his teammate with a new pair, while branding Silva's current pair 'older than me'.

As per The Sun, the Portuguese earns around £150,000 per week and has a contract that runs until 2025. The Manchester City playmaker has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season. He has scored twice and provided two assists in City's opening six Premier League games.

Silva has played a part in all of Manchester City's top-flight encounters so far after he was linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. Due to his excellent form and healthy wages, Carson may have a point about the midfielder needing to treat himself to a new pair of sandals.

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on 'irreplaceable' Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

Silva has been an integral part of Guardiola's side since joining from Monaco in 2017. He has netted 50 times in 258 appearances, helping Manchester City win four Premier League titles in five seasons.

The Portugal star is also extremely versatile, as he can play on either wing, in the number 10 role, or as a central midfielder. When asked about his midfielder's future after the game against Crystal Palace on August 28, Guardiola told reporters (as per BBC Sport):

"I'm happy that Bernardo became a winning player. Of course, the highlights will be of Erling (Haaland). But we cannot forget what Bernardo has done, scoring the goal and creating down the right side in the second half (of City's 6-0 win against Nottingham Forest)."

The Spanish boss added:

"What amazes me about Bernardo is that when the game is going wrong he makes a step forward, he loves to play in this situation. He's comfortable with it Some players maybe step backwards, and he makes a step forward. That's why he is irreplaceable in many ways for us."

"He's so important, he can play in four or five positions. And it's not just on the pitch, it's off it too. In the locker room, I want him here so much."

