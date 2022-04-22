"These players are not used to it" - Barcelona boss Xavi comments on the physical state of the squad as 3 defenders get pulled off during win over Real Sociedad

Xavi has admitted that Barcelona players aren’t yet used to his aggressive, high-pressing strategy, citing it as the reason behind the recent injuries.

In Thursday night’s (21 April) 1-0 win at Real Sociedad, the Barca manager had to withdraw three of his defenders due to injuries. Centre-back Ronald Araujo was replaced by Eric Garcia following a knee injury in the 55th minute. Dani Alves went to the ground 11 minutes later, following a tackle from former teammate Rafinha. Sergino Dest was brought in to replace him. Gerard Pique, who was seen clutching his thigh in the first half itself, was finally taken off for Clement Lenglet in the 80th minute.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The whole of Barcelona's back four have suffered an injury within 20 minutes The whole of Barcelona's back four have suffered an injury within 20 minutes 💀 https://t.co/9aRIkH6HYw

In the post-match press conference, Xavi was asked to comment on the slew of injuries his players had picked up at the Reale Arena. The Spaniard unhesitantly pinned it on the change in playing style. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the 42-year-old said:

“Because we have changed the style of play and I try to press high for 90 minutes and that hasn’t been done for a long time, we are suffering. The pressure after losing the ball hasn’t been done for a long time and the physical fatigue is obvious. These players are not used to it but the effort is praiseworthy.”

Xavi reserved special praise for Pique and urged the team to improve on a “tactical, physical, and psychological” levels, adding:

“Gerard [Pique’s effort] is spectacular. He endured with the team until the 80th minute, [Ronald] Araujo was looking at us from the 20th minute. Before, five months ago, we were playing in a mid-block and a low-block but I don’t want that. That’s why the players ended up melted. We should improve on a tactical, physical, psychological level… It’s just that we are at the start of a project.”

Following last night’s win, second-placed Barcelona find themselves 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand. The Blaugrana will return to La Liga action against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night (24 April).

Frenkie de Jong the star of the show in Barcelona’s hard-fought win over Real Sociedad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal for Barca in Thursday night’s narrow 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. While his goal ended up being decisive, the Gabonese was not the best Barcelona player on the pitch. That praise is reserved for midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong.

Putting in a shift. ‍♂️ Frenkie de Jong for Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad:◉= Most duels won (11)◉= Most chances created (3)◉= Most aerial duels won (3)◉= Most shots (3)◉ Most tackles won (3)◉= Most take-ons (2)Putting in a shift.‍♂️ Frenkie de Jong for Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad:◉= Most duels won (11)◉= Most chances created (3)◉= Most aerial duels won (3)◉= Most shots (3)◉ Most tackles won (3)◉= Most take-ons (2)Putting in a shift. 🏃‍♂️ https://t.co/QhxdXEhuTM

The Netherlands international, who got a lot of flak for his sub-par outing in the 1-0 loss to Cadiz on Monday night (18 April), ran the show at the Reale Arena. He was calm and collected on the ball, rarely misplaced a pass, and was always full of ideas in dangerous areas.

The former Ajax man attained 93.5 percent passing accuracy (45 passes), played three key passes and won 11 duels. He was unlucky to see his 25-yard screamer drift wide of Alex Remiro’s goal.

