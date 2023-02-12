Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi took to Instagram to address tragedies in Turkey and Syria.

The two countries have been massively impacted as a result of a devastating earthquake.

Lionel Messi, who works as a UNICEF ambassador, took to social media to post:

"These are very sad days for the thousands of children and their families who have been affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria."

The Argentine further added:

"My heart goes out to them. @UNICEF has been working in the area right from the start to protect the children. Your help is very valuable!"

The natural disaster has impacted the regions massively. The football world has suffered its fair share of misfortune as well. Former Newcastle United forward Christian Atsu is still missing after the incident.

Superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and more have put their shirts up for auction to raise funds for those affected.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has now also joined the initiative under the banner of UNICEF.

Ronaldinho shared a heartfelt message for PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

While Lionel Messi currently plays for PSG, he came up through the ranks of Barcelona. The Argentine used to be teammates with Ronaldinho for a brief period.

In a letter to his younger self, the Brazilian legend had this to say about Messi (via Indian Express):

"At Barcelona, you’ll hear about this kid on the youth team. He wears number 10 like you. He’s small like you. He plays with the ball like you. You and your teammates will go watch him play for Barcelona’s youth squad, and at that moment you’ll know he’s going to be more than a great footballer. That kid is different. His name is Leo Messi."

Players' Tribune Football @TPTFootball Ronaldinho said this about Lionel Messi.



In a letter to his younger self. Ronaldinho said this about Lionel Messi.In a letter to his younger self. https://t.co/EEpkyBCdGL

Messi will return to action on February 14 as Les Parisiens take on Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. While the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the Ligue 1 clash against AS Monaco, he is expected to be a starter in the playing XI against the Bavarians.

Poll : 0 votes