"These things happen" - PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma backs Lionel Messi after penalty miss against Real Madrid

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has backed Lionel Messi after his penalty miss against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Argentine's spot-kick was saved by Thibaut Courtois but Kylian Mbappe saved him the blushes with a stoppage-time goal to secure a 1-0 win.

It was only his fifth penalty miss in the competition from 23 attempts, but it's the joint-most in history alongside Thierry Henry.

But overall, he's now failed to convert 30 attempts from 12 yards in his illustrious career, an ignominous record for a player of his ilk.

Yet Donnarumma, who gained an effortless clean sheet on the night, came to his team-mate's defense.

Speaking to Mediaset and Sky Sport Italia after the game, he said:

“I have nothing to say about Leo, these things happen to everyone. We all know who Leo Messi is. We have many champions here who can change the game, Kylian scored, but we all played an incredible game."

Messi's penalty miss could've proved costly as it would've left the tie finely poised ahead of the second-leg. But Mbappe popped up with a fine individual goal at the death to sink Los Blancos.

Donnarumma, who started over former Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas in the match, also heaped praise on the Frenchman for his timely heroics.

“Kylian is an alien, he’s an extra-terrestrial! You see it in training, in games between ranks, he’s just incredible. I don’t know what he’ll do next season, that is up to him, but we will enjoy him every day he’s here.”

The 23-year-old is likely to join Real Madrid in the summer once his PSG contract expires and he seemed to pass his first audition for the Galacticos with flying colors.

PSG's job isn't over yet

PSG got the victory they were looking for but it's the finest of margins and with the away goals rule scrapped, Real Madrid will have a chance in the return leg.

However, they must regain their attacking effervescence for that, unlike the anemic display at the Parc des Princes.

For the first time in six years, Los Blancos failed to muster a single effort on target in a Champions League game. The prolific strike duo of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior were underwhelming in attack.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have gone through the motions lately, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions, a form that needs to improve soon.

