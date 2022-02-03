"These are the three clubs that will be in the running for him" - Ruud Gullit names three likely destinations for Erling Haaland

Former Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit has given his views on which club striker Erling Haaland could join next season.

The Borussia Dortmund striker seems set to leave the German club in the summer with most of Europe's top clubs interested in signing him.

Team Haaland @ErlingHaaland9i | Erling Haaland for Borussia Dortmund:



▪︎ 79 Games

▪︎ 80 Goals

▪︎ 21 Assists



Goalscoring machine 🤖

The striker has been majorly linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United. However, Gullit believes that the Norwegian wouldn't join the Red Devils.

Speaking to Bild, he said:

"I see him in England, but I don't think he'll go to Manchester United. City would be good for him because of Pep Guardiola. But Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool would also be great. What Jurgen has done with the club is unbelievable. You just have to love him, and he's always hungry. That suits Haaland."

Gullit further added:

"In Spain, only Real Madrid is an option. These are the three clubs that will be in the running for Erling."

The Norwegian striker has a release clause of €75 million which could be a bargain for the quality he possesses. However, adding in his reported agent fees, salary demands and more, it could be a big financial investment to sign him.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.

Erling Haaland likely to join Real Madrid according to reports

As is the case with any promising young superstar, there are multiple clubs in line to sign Haaland. However, most reports have claimed Real Madrid are the favorites to sign him, with the Norwegian also interested in joining the La Liga giants.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Manchester City are aware that Erling Haaland prefers to join Real Madrid, but they will do everything to try to change his mind and convince him to join them. #rmalive | Manchester City are aware that Erling Haaland prefers to join Real Madrid, but they will do everything to try to change his mind and convince him to join them. @SamLee 🚨🌕| Manchester City are aware that Erling Haaland prefers to join Real Madrid, but they will do everything to try to change his mind and convince him to join them. @SamLee #rmalive https://t.co/zo5cSNoKnR

The only issue that could arise is the club signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. Reports claim that an agreement is already in place with the Frenchman.

This could mean that if Haaland joins Real Madrid, he might have to compete with Mbappe for the limelight. Both youngsters have been at the top of their games recently and will want to create a new rivalry after the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era ends.

However, if they both do join Los Blancos in the summer, it would be a terrifying prospect. Mbappe has made 35 goal contributions in just 29 appearances in all competitions this season, whereas the Norwegian has 29 in just 20.

Adding the two alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior next season could be tempting for fans to watch. The Real Madrid duo themselves have 33 goal contributions (28 matches) and 25 goal contributions (30 matches) respectively this season.

