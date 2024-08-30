"These are the two options" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Kingsley Coman to Arsenal rumors

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on the future of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman amid links with Arsenal. The Gunners have been recently credited with interest in the Frenchman but Romano has dismissed the possibility of a move to the Emirates.

As claimed by the Italian journalist, the Gunners are not in concrete negotiations with Bayern Munich for the 28-year-old. Romano claimed that Coman is either likely to stay with the Bundesliga side or join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal. Romano said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“As of tonight, my understanding is that Arsenal are not in concrete negotiations for Kingsley Coman. We had many questions about this today, there were many stories in the English press, but what I’m told is that Arsenal are not in active negotiations for Kingsley Coman."

Trending

Romano added:

“Kingsley Coman, according to my information in this moment, is between staying at Bayern or going to Al-Hilal. These are the two options for Kingsley Coman.”

Arsenal could benefit from adding another winger to their ranks, especially someone with as much experience as Kingsley Coman. While they have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank, they are heavily reliant on Bukayo Saka on the right.

Reiss Nelson does not possess enough quality to challenge Saka for a place or deputize for him if needed. Coman has been a key player for Bayern Munich since joining them in 2015, initially on a two-year loan.

The Frenchman has won 20 trophies during his time at the Allianz Arena, including eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League. He has made 296 appearances for Bayern Munich to date, scoring 64 goals and providing 66 assists.

Journalist provides update on Arsenal's pursuit of red-hot striker

Reputed journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Gunners have reportedly deemed the Sweden international's asking price too high.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a move for Gyokeres, with the club looking for a new centre-forward. However, as per Jacobs, the Gunners believe that the Swede's £84.3 million release clause is too high. Jacobs told Give Me Sport:

“And then Viktor Gyokeres is constantly linked. But again, the overall cost of that is deemed to be too high. And, at this stage, it would be very un-Arsenal like to drop 80 to 100 million euros in the final days or hours of the market.”

Gyokeres has been scoring for fun for Sporting CP since joining the Portuguese giants last summer in a reported €20 million deal from Coventry City. The 26-year-old has scored 49 goals in 54 appearances for Ruben Amorim's side so far while producing 18 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback