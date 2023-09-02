“These two”, “So cute” – Victoria Beckham in awe of moment between son Romeo and girlfriend Mia Regan on birthday night out

Victoria Beckham hs shared a snap of her son Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan playing thumb wrestling on a birthday nightout.

The pair was seen sharing an adorable moment as they sat close to each other. Victoria, formerly of the famous pop band Spice Girls, posted the image on her Instagram story.

Here's the Instagram story image

Mia Regan, 20, is a model and boasts an Instagram follower count well in the north of 600K. Romeo, meanwhile, plays for Brentford B.

Neil MacFarlane, the club's B team coach, said about Romeo's arrival (via The Independent):

“We added Romeo to our squad in January, and he’s been fantastic for the group. He’s had a terrific end to the season in terms of his recent match against Manchester City, where he showed what he’s learned during his loan with us.

"We’ve continued to develop him in and out of possession, and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season.”

David Beckham sent Lionel Messi a warm welcome message when Argentine joined Inter Miami

Lionel Messi completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami last month. He joined the American side as a free agent following the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30.

David Beckham, the co-owner of the MLS club and a former Manchester United and England superstar, sent the Argentine a warm welcome on his arrival in Miami. The Englishman said (via Evening Standard):

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

"Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

Beckham added:

“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.

"The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Messi has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 10 games across competitions and has led them to Leagues Cup glory, their first-ever trophy. Fans will keep a keen eye on how his career unfolds in the US.