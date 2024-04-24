“These are the values that children can identify with” - Novak Djokovic names Jude Bellingham’s ‘greatest asset’ after meeting Real Madrid star 

Legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic has showered praise on Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Englishman has been fabulous for Los Blancos this season. His goals and presence on the pitch have the capital-based club in serious contention for a La Liga and Champions League double.

Djokovic is a legend in tennis and has won the most Grand Slams (24) in the Open Era. The illustrious Serbian is also a Real Madrid fan and has often shown support for the Spanish side in public.

Speaking at the Laureus Awards on Monday, April 22, at which Bellingham won the Breakthrough of the Year award, Djokovic said:

"I was with him yesterday and I congratulated him on what he is doing at his young age. I think his greatest asset is his humility, he seems like a really good person, someone who respects sport, Real Madrid and the whole world. I think these are the values that children can identify with."

Jude Bellingham has bagged an impressive 21 goals and 10 assists from 36 games across all competitions this season. The former Birmingham star has been phenomenal and is on course to potentially win the Ballon d'Or. The Englishman will hope he can continue his fine form for Madrid and do his famous jersey number at the iconic club justice following his €100 million transfer from Borrusia Dortmund in the summer.

Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid boss declares Italian coaches best in the world

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti recently declared coaches from his nation, Italy, the best in the world. Ancelotti is a legendary figure in football, winning titles in all five top European leagues alongside four Champions League titles, the most by any active manager.

Speaking at a lecture featuring former players Alessandro Del Piero and Ignazio Abate, Ancelotti said:

“I always remember the coaching school, because that is where you start to learn what it means to be a coach. I recall the exchange of ideas and views that we had between classmates. I have to reiterate: Italian coaches are the best in the world.”

With the La Liga title a mere formality, Ancelotti will hope he can lead Los Blancos to a fifteenth Champions League title and fifth for himself.

