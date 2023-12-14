"These youngsters don’t have a future", "1-2/10 performances" - Twitter erupts as Liverpool suffer surprise defeat to Union SG in the UEL

Liverpool suffered a rare 2-1 defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise tonight (December 14) in the UEFA Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to his Reds side that beat Crystal Palace last weekend. The German coach handed opportunities to youth with the likes of Conor Bradley, 19, and Kaide Gordon, 19, handed starts.

The lack of star power in the Merseysiders' team was noticeable and Union SG looked to take full advantage. The Belgian outfit did just that in the 32nd minute when Algerian winger Mohamed Amoura put the hosts in front.

Amoura raced forward before rounding Liverpool goalkeeper Caimohen Kelleher and placing the ball into an empty net. Lotto Park erupted with Alexander Blessin's side taking control of proceedings.

However, Union SG's lead lasted just seven minutes when Jarell Quansah scored his first-ever senior goal for the Reds. The 20-year-old English defender took the ball down well before smashing home to equal matters.

Les Unionistes responded well and retook the lead in the 43rd minute through Cameron Puertas. Some sloppy play from Liverpool led to Amoura finding the Swiss midfielder who ran onto his teammates through ball and put his side 2-1 up.

It was a dominant first-half performance from Union SG. Klopp's men looked as though they had one eye on Sunday's clash with Manchester United.

Liverpool nearly found themselves 3-1 down in the 62nd minute when Puertas had the ball in the back of the net again. However, VAR intervened and advised Israeli referee Orel Grinfeld to review the goal on the pitchside monitor.

Ivorian midfielder Lazare Amani was adjudged to have handled the ball before assisting Puertas. The goal was therefore ruled out but Union SG still controlled the game.

It was a rather uninspiring performance from Klopp's men who had already sealed their place in the last 16 as group winners. One fan was scathing in his assessment of how a youthful Reds side played:

"Lmao these youngsters don’t have a future here."

Another fan was similarly critical of the side:

"The worst team we’ve ever put for an European match. No talent there who’s a promise for our future and even Jones, Gakpo, Konate & Elliott with 1-2/10 performances."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Liverpool's defeat to the Belgian outfit:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Alexis Mac Allister will miss clash vs Manchester United

Alexis Mac Allister will miss his side's clash with Manchester United.

The Merseysiders turn their attention to the Premier League this Sunday (December 17). They face their arch rivals Manchester United who are struggling under Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool head into that game as heavy favorites to pour more misery on Erik ten Hag's beleaguered Red Devils. But, Klopp will be without Alexis Mac Allister for the encounter at Anfield.

Klopp spoke about Mac Allister's injury situation ahead of tonight's game against Union SG. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have it and we hope it will not take that long to heal, but I would like to say too it is day by day and it looks like he could be ready for the next game, but they say he will not be ready for that as well, so I hope the next three or four days he makes big steps and we will see."

Mac Allister picked up a knee injury in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Sheffield United (December 6). The Argentine midfielder has missed three games since then including tonight's defeat against Union SG.