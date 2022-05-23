 "They have €140 million in cash!" - Journalist explains how Real Madrid could spend transfer war chest this summer

Renowned Spanish journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin has claimed that Real Madrid are interested in signing a striker, a couple of midfielders, and possibly a right-back this summer.

As per Gonzalez-Martin, Los Blancos are set to use the funds they had reserved for Kylian Mbappe to strengthen their squad.

Putting an end to an excruciatingly long transfer saga, Kylian Mbappe on Saturday (May 21), publicly announced his decision to continue with Paris Saint-Germain. According to Marca, Los Blancos had “full agreement” with the PSG forward, but the Frenchman ultimately chose to stay put at the Parc des Princes.

Football España @footballespana_ Unai Emery on Kylian Mbappe's decision to turn down Real Madrid to stay at Paris Saint-Germain: "It's a very personal decision but it's come too late. I appreciate the kid a lot and I respect his decision, but not the timing or the way he's taken it. It's not good for football." Unai Emery on Kylian Mbappe's decision to turn down Real Madrid to stay at Paris Saint-Germain: "It's a very personal decision but it's come too late. I appreciate the kid a lot and I respect his decision, but not the timing or the way he's taken it. It's not good for football." https://t.co/k8B0S7CPsN

As per Gonzalez-Martin, Real Madrid are not interested in signing Mbappe in the future as well and have already made plans for the summer. The Spaniard said (via Bernabeu Digital):

“Faced with Mbappé's goodbye forever, because even though he has only renewed until 2025, Madrid is no longer going to waste time with someone who has no word, now the club is looking for another striker, we'll see which one. They are interested in Tchouaméni and Gündogan, who is also free next year and liked it a lot in the tie against City in the Champions League, as possible replacements for Casemiro.”

He also revealed that Castilla graduate Fran Garcia could be brought back from Rayo Vallecano to cover the left-back position. A right-back could also come in if Alvaro Odriozola decides to leave in the summer.

Gonzalez-Martin added:

“Fran García may also come, although we will see if he stays in the squad, is transferred or transferred, and maybe a right-back if Odriozola doesn't stay.”

He concluded by saying that Real Madrid have a €140million war chest, with which they are going to conduct transfers, peacefully.

“In any case, there are three months to go and Madrid will do everything very calmly. They have 140 million euros in cash, the club has saved some money with the 'no' from Mbappé and now there is money to do other things with peace of mind.”

Tchouameni has pre-agreement with both Real Madrid and Liverpool

Fresh off an exceptional season in Monaco’s colors, Aurelien Tchouameni, as reported by RMC Sport (via Managing Madrid), has a pre-agreement with both Real Madrid and Liverpool. The 22-year-old midfielder, who is hailed as one of the best young central midfielders in the world, was also approached by PSG. However, the Frenchman reportedly wishes to move abroad.

Real Madrid Info ³⁵ @RMadridInfo Tchouameni has signed pre-agreement with both Liverpool and Real Madrid. Clubs are in talks with Monaco to end the transfer. [RMC Sport] Tchouameni has signed pre-agreement with both Liverpool and Real Madrid. Clubs are in talks with Monaco to end the transfer. [RMC Sport]

It is believed that Los Merengues are currently leading the race for the midfielder’s services. The Monaco midfielder still has over two years left on his contract. Monaco reportedly want a whopping €80million for their starlet.

