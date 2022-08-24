"They have 25 stars and 5 subs, I don’t understand why they complain" - AC Milan legend slams Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp for 'making excuses' on busy fixture list

Former AC Milan ace and current Head of Football at UEFA Zvonimir Boban has criticized Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for crying over fixture congestion. Boban claimed that they had enough resources to compete on all fronts and advised them to talk to the Premier League committee if they still could not cope.

At the end of 2021, Guardiola suggested that all managers, players, and staff band together in an attempt to solve fixture congestion, claiming that words weren’t enough (via talkSPORT). Klopp, too, has always been vocal about the consequences of playing too many matches. Earlier in August, he compared fixture congestion to climate change, claiming that no one had acted upon it (via BBC).

Boban could not understand where these two managers were coming from, claiming that they had enough players to handle the demands of all the competitions they featured in. He told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia):

“They should talk to their clubs who are pushing to play more European games because that’s where they get the most revenue. I’ve never heard Franco Baresi or Ruud Gullit complain because they played 60 games per season.

“Never heard Marcello Lippi or Fabio Capello argue, and they still won everything. Klopp and Guardiola win the Premier League with their clubs and always reach the Champions League Final or semi-final. They have 25 stars and five subs, I don’t understand why they complain.”

He concluded by saying:

“Perhaps, they are just excuses, but they don’t need them. I understand that in England, they have one more domestic competition, but they should argue with their league.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City already have a leg up on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool went toe-to-toe for the Premier League title last season. They were at each other’s throats run until the last blast of the whistle, with City ultimately coming out on top courtesy of their slender one-point advantage.

The defending English champions have picked up right where they left off last season, but the runners-up are yet to find their footing. City have won two of their three Premier League fixtures this season, drawing the other. The Reds, on the other hand, have drawn two, losing their other game.

As things stand, City have a massive five-point lead over the Merseysiders after only three matchdays. Unless the Liverpool boss finds a way to bounce back soon, the Cityzens could get out of their reach before the turn of the year.

