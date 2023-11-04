"They have not been able to free him" - Colombia President provides update on Liverpool star Luis Dias's father

Colombian president Gustavo Petro has provided a worrying update on the situation with Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz's father. Petro has confirmed that the kidnappers have not fulfilled their promise to free Diaz's father and the situation is concerning.

The left-wing ELN insurgent group, recognized as a terrorist organisation by the US and EU, was identified on Thursday as the organisation responsible for the kidnapping.

As reported by The Daily Mail, a female guerrilla fighter, known only by her alias of Patricia, was the one who led the abduction. She heads an ELN regional unit called the Northern War Front.

The ELN are currently holding peace talks with the government having declared a ceasefire in its long-standing war against the Colombian state. They also promised to release the Liverpool star's father in a matter of hours after being identified as the culprits.

However, President Gustavo Petro, during an official visit to the US, has confirmed that it has not been the case. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"The ELN's authorship means the ELN today is responsible for the life of the father of Luis Diaz. It has committed an act that contravenes the peace process. I have to express my most profound rejection, not only for having kidnapped Luis' dad, but because in the ensuing developments, they have not been able to free him."

He added:

"There is an expressed wish on the part of the ELN leaders to free him as soon as possible. But the hours are passing, and as this goes on in time, the situation in which Mr Diaz is in becomes very dangerous."

Luis Diaz's parents were apprehended by armed men in Barrancas, Colombia. While his mother was rescued soon after, his father is still missing to this day.

Jurgen Klopp opens up on Luis Diaz's availability for Liverpool against Luton Town

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Luis Diaz could feature against Luton Town if he's mentally prepared to play. The Colombian has not been part of the matchday squad for the Reds in the last two games after his parents were kidnapped in his homeland last Saturday.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Luton Town, Klopp was asked if Diaz could potentially feature. Klopp responded (via Liverpool ECHO):

"If he feels right, he will be with us. You can see he didn't sleep a lot. The news from Colombia gives us a little bit of hope. I cannot say what we will do. It's up to him, if he makes himself available or not."

Diaz has enjoyed a bright start to the season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 11 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.