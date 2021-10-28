"They are able to score in every game" - Lille manager on facing Lionel Messi and co. ahead of Ligue 1 match against PSG

Lionel Messi is expected to lead the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attack once again when the Parisians take on Lille in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes tomorrow. Ahead of the encounter, Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec has discussed the attacking prowess of the home team right now.

"They got Lionel Messi back and they still have a very high-quality squad," the tactician was quoted as saying.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Video: ‘It’s a Great Challenge’ – Lille OSC Manager Jocelyn Gourvennec Discusses Matchup Against PSG psgtalk.com/2021/10/video-… Video: ‘It’s a Great Challenge’ – Lille OSC Manager Jocelyn Gourvennec Discusses Matchup Against PSG psgtalk.com/2021/10/video-…

"When you look at the results, they are able to score in every game, even if they didn’t do it against OM, but it’s very rare," he added.

While refraining from giving an in-depth analysis of the opposition squad, Gourvennec did acknowledge PSG's incredible quality. The tactician also urged his side to approach the game with determination and concentration.

He continued:

"After that, it’s not for me to comment on their team balance, it’s more for their coach. We have to prepare ourselves to play against a team that has a lot of qualities, so in terms of concentration and determination we have to be at the top."

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to life in the French league, having failed to score in each of his four Ligue 1 appearances so far. When asked about the Argentine's struggles in the division, Gourvennec gave a short and smart answer.

He said:

"This is the work of Mauricio Pochettino."

Lionel Messi has played seven games for PSG across all competitions so far this season

What's behind Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG?

Lionel Messi's start to life in Ligue 1 has provided more questions than answers. Aside from failing to find the back of the net for PSG in four games, the attacker has also failed to set up any goals so far.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It doesn't come as a surprise as adapting to a new system and unfamiliar environment has always proved to be challenging to every footballer. Unlike La Liga, Ligue 1 is more physical and tense. It will surely take some time for the Argentine to feel at home in his new division.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Champions League campaign has been quite impressive. The playmaker has bagged three goals for PSG in as many games this season, including a spectacular brace against RB Leipzig last time out. It remains to be seen if he will finally open his Ligue 1 account against Lille tomorrow.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Lionel Messi score against Lille? Yes No 0 votes so far