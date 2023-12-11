“They are absolutely woeful to be fair” - Ex-Manchester United star blasts Chelsea after Everton defeat 

Former Manchester United star Dion Dublin blasted Chelsea after their loss to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, December 10. He said that the club are nowhere near where they need to be and are woeful on the pitch.

On Premier League Productions, Dublin claimed that Chelsea have a lot of talent and are not supposed to be 12th in the Premier League table. He was furious with Mauricio Pochettino's side and said:

"Look at this. They are absolutely woeful to be fair. They've got so much. Why are you 12th?"

Chelsea have not been at their best this season and are struggling for points. They have won just five matches this season from their 16 league matches while losing seven times.

They suffered another loss against Everton on Sunday as Abdoulaye Doucoure (54') and Lewis Dobbin (90+2') scored for the hosts.

John Obi-Mikel hits out at Chelsea players after their Everton loss

John Obi-Mikel was talking on his podcast on Monday when he hit out at Chelsea players. He doesn't think the rebuilding process is going well and wants the club to start winning matches.

He believes that the team currently lacks leaders and added that they needed someone to talk to the players on the pitch and ask them to wake up. Mikel said:

"Are we just going to sit on the fence and say we are still in a rebuilding process? There is no time for that. We need to start winning games.

"When I look at the team, it comes down to a lack of leaders. In the game against Everton, I looked around the pitch, there was not one single leader. There is no one to come out on the pitch to go at your colleagues and say, 'Wake up, what are you doing?' – this is what we had before."

Mikel added that the former players would speak to their teammates when the performance drops, saying:

"The likes of Didier Drogba, John Terry, and Frank Lampard, when you are having a s*** game, these guys would make you wake up. I look at the manager; I didn't see him scream at one of the players to say, 'Do your f****** job, wake up, make sure you run around and make sure we win the game'."

The Blues have a good run of fixtures on paper to turn things around in the league. They face Sheffield United, Luton Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Crystal Palace in their next four games.