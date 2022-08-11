“They are acting a little crazy” – William Gallas explains ‘problem’ with Chelsea pursuing deal for ‘unbelievable’ player 

Former Premier League defender William Gallas has opened up on Chelsea's pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Blues are preparing their third approach for the former AS Saint-Etienne defender, having seen two offers rebuffed by the Foxes. The report suggests that Thomas Tuchel wants to add another central defender to his ranks despite the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly and Fofana is his priority target.

Gallas, who formerly played for Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs in the Premier League, has suggested that Fofana could be a solid addition to the Blues. However, the Frenchman has made it clear that the West London club must not sign him for a ludicrous fee. He told Getting Casino:

"It is very important for Chelsea to sign these young defenders. Firstly, while they had young players at the club already, some did not perform very well. That is why they signed the two centre-backs this summer. Tuchel needs at least one more player who is very strong with experience, but there are other defenders who are at least 30 years old already at the club."

"Therefore, to sign someone like Fofana is a good idea, but they cannot be crazy about the price. My problem with the deal for Fofana is the fee is crazy. Obviously, you need to sign good players, but I heard they want to pay 85M for him."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



New bid expected soon for Inter's 2003 born talent Cesare Casadei. Chelsea are working on many different deals. Talks on with intermediaries of Wesley Fofana deal, after two bids rejected; Pierre Aubameyang discussed as option since last week but no proposal to Barça yetNew bid expected soon for Inter's 2003 born talent Cesare Casadei. Chelsea are working on many different deals. Talks on with intermediaries of Wesley Fofana deal, after two bids rejected; Pierre Aubameyang discussed as option since last week but no proposal to Barça yet 🔵 #CFCNew bid expected soon for Inter's 2003 born talent Cesare Casadei. https://t.co/agMNNSSkKo

Gallas has insisted that he admires the Leicester City defender. However, he feels paying 85 million would not be a good idea if more experienced players like Jules Kounde have cost less this summer. He added:

"85M is a lot of money. Chelsea have had the opportunity to sign young players who would have been cheaper, such as Kounde. He’s played in the national team and in La Liga and he is going to be a top-class player. Chelsea failed to do a deal with the player though, who would have gone for less money."

"Now, I think Chelsea are in a rush and they are acting a little crazy. However, they should not be paying 85M. I like Fofana, he is unbelievable. He was great in his first season at Leicester then picked up his injury. 85M is not the price that should be put on him though."

Wesley Fofana should be a solid addition to Chelsea but convincing Leicester City would be a massive task

As per Sky Sports, Leicester City are extremely reluctant to part ways with Fofana this summer, with the player having five more years remaining on his contract.

The Foxes have not signed a single player this summer and have also been hit by some major injuries early into the season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea are working on deals to sign three players:



Wesley Fofana

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Cesare Casadei



(Source: Chelsea are working on deals to sign three players:Wesley FofanaPierre-Emerick AubameyangCesare Casadei(Source: @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Chelsea are working on deals to sign three players: 🇫🇷 Wesley Fofana🇬🇦 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇮🇹 Cesare Casadei(Source: @FabrizioRomano)

Fofana had a sensational debut campaign at the King Power Stadium but missed the majority of last season due to a serious injury.

From what we have seen from the youngster, he should be a solid addition to Tuchel's defence. However, the Blues could struggle to strike a deal with Leicester City for the Frenchman.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar