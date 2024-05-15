"They were actually dancing in celebration" - Arsenal fan Piers Morgan calls out Tottenham for their 'tiny club mentality' after Man City loss

Notable Arsenal fan and TV personality Piers Morgan has called out Tottenham Hotspur supporters for their celebrations after the team lost to Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday. A win for Spurs would have helped them in their bid to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

However, Piers Morgan was not particularly interested in Spurs' continental hopes. A win for the Lilywhites would have heavily hampered Man City's title hopes, as the Cityzens would have sat in second place behind the Gunners.

Morgan was clearly hopeful that Spurs would do the Gunners a favor and force the Cityzens to drop points. However, Spurs fans were in the unusual position of rooting for their time to lose as it would dent Arsenal's title charge. The two clubs, both based out of North London, share a historic local rivalry.

Piers Morgan has reacted to their behavior, lashing out at a fan who called out to Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou to lose the match. The TV star told TalkSPORT (via GOAL):

"I feel sorry for Ange Postecoglou. This guy is Australian. They don't understand what it's like to want to lose something. They're in the middle of a massive game, where Tottenham could qualify for the Champions League, which could lead to them getting better players. But no, there was a guy behind him chanting at him to throw the match."

"Eventually, he turned round and had a go at him. How can any Tottenham fan live with themselves seeing that scene go down last night? I'm annoyed but also ashamed more than usual of Tottenham fans."

Morgan added:

"It's a tiny club mentality. They were actually dancing in celebration as City scored against them. Wearing City shirts and jumping around because that's the nearest they'll ever going to get to winning anything. It was the most humiliating, self-harming act of treachery I've ever watched."

"I've woken up this morning knowing what it feels like to be a Spurs fan for a day it is horrible. I've woken up with a massive headache, I've hardly had any sleep, I drank too much and I had a sense of self-loathing that only disappeared when I remembered I'm an Arsenal fan."

City secure a 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to a brace from Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

Arsenal and Manchester City go down to the wire

The 2023-24 Premier League champions will be decided on the final day of the season - Sunday, May 19. The Cityzens are sitting at the top of the table, but only two points ahead of the Gunners. Mikel Arteta's men have the edge on goal difference, which means if City drop points and Arsenal secure a win, they would win their first title since the 2003-04 season.

Arsenal will face Everton on the last day at the Emirates, and they are widely expected to win and secure all three points. Manchester City, on the other hand, will face West Ham United at the Etihad as they look to secure their fourth consecutive league title.