"They would adapt and combine really well" - Arsenal Invincible picks 2 current players who would have got into historic 2003-04 team

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos believes Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have the quality to slot into the iconic Invincibles team of 2003-04. The Swiss retired footballer claimed that the Arsenal duo would have adapted well were they around in that era.

Senderos was part of the Gunners' squad that went on a historic unbeaten run to win the Premier League title in 2004 under legendary manager Arsene Wenger. However, he did not play a single game in any competition that season owing to injury.

The former Switzerland international admitted that it was difficult to single out players from the current squad that would fit into the Invincibles team, stating that many of them could've got in. He did, however, reserve special praise for Gunners captain Odegaard and in-form Saka.

Senderos told Ladbrokes Fanzone (via Express Sport):

"It's so difficult to pick a current Arsenal player to put into that Invincible team - they're two completely different eras, so it's difficult. The game has evolved so much, so I think a lot of the current players would probably get into the team."

He added:

"But, for me, looking at two names in particular who I think would fit in well with their combination play, I would say Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. They would adapt and combine really well with the type of football we were playing at the time."

Apart from taking on the leadership responsibilities having received the captain's armband ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, Odegaard has been in great form on the pitch as well. The Norwegian midfielder has scored ten goals and provided seven assists in 27 league fixtures this term.

Saka has put on some excellent performances this season as well, starting all of Arsenal's 28 encounters in the English top tier. The England international has racked up 12 goals and 10 assists, the only player to accumulate double digits in both regards in the Premier League this term.

"I am going to stick with that" - Robbie Keane delivers verdict on Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League table by eight points over second-placed Manchester City. They've dominated the No.1 spot for the majority of the season and are in pole position to become English champions for the first time in nearly two decades.

However, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Robbie Keane has backed Manchester City to overcome the deficit and defend the title this season. He said (via Metro):

"Looking ahead to the return of the Premier League, I think Arsenal have done so well this year. That’s not just in terms of where they are in the league but how they are playing their football.

He added:

"I did originally say Manchester City to win the title, though, and I am going to stick with that."

The Gunners will next face Leeds United at the Emirates on 1 April as Manchester City take on Liverpool at the Etihad.

