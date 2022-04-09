"They have more of an advantage" - Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah makes frank admission ahead of crucial clash against Manchester City

Mohamed Salah is expected to lead Liverpool's attack when they lock horns with Manchester City in their highly-anticipated Premier League clash tomorrow.

Ahead of the encounter, the Egyptian has admitted that Pep Guardiola's men have an advantage because they play at home and are one point ahead in the table. In an interview posted on Liverpool's official website, Mohamed Salah said:

"They are a point ahead and play at home. I think that gives them more of an advantage. However, we are experienced players now and we've played together for four or five years. We know how to play big games. Hopefully, we will win the next game but if you ask me about advantage, they have more of an advantage because they are a point ahead and are at home."

"The most important thing for us is not to lose the game but if we lose, the gap is going to be bigger. The manager talked to us today and just said enjoy the moment and just go for it."

B/R Football @brfootball



It all started when Klopp got a 1-0 win over Pep at Anfield



(via

Man City and Liverpool meet this Sunday in a game that's lived up to the hype since Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola arrived.It all started when Klopp got a 1-0 win over Pep at Anfield(via @LFC Man City and Liverpool meet this Sunday in a game that's lived up to the hype since Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola arrived. It all started when Klopp got a 1-0 win over Pep at Anfield 💥(via @LFC)https://t.co/9Xxo4t3olG

Liverpool are firing on all cylinders at the moment and have won their last 10 games in the Premier League. The Reds also claimed the EFL Cup last month. They now have the opportunity to claim a quadruple as they continue fighting for the Champions League, FA Cup and the EPL title.

Mohamed Salah believes Jurgen Klopp's men are capable of ending the campaign with four honors. He said:

"We wish we can do four. We've never done four before. This season we are really close and we are in top form. We've won the last 10 games in the Premier League so we are in a good way, and hopefully, we can win the next game."

"We look at this situation now and we just have to enjoy it. We can't be in this situation and feel the pressure. We just have to enjoy it and go for everything."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Mohamed Salah's record against Man City as Jurgen Klopp mulls over Liverpool decision Mohamed Salah's record against Man City as Jurgen Klopp mulls over Liverpool decisionmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/bsjgT1XVBB

Will Mohamed Salah start for Liverpool against Manchester City?

An intense clash awaits us at the Etihad Stadium

The Egyptian is currently not at the peak of his form, having failed to find the back of the net in each of his last three appearances for the Reds. This has led to some fans calling for his omission from the starting lineup against Manchester City tomorrow. However, it is highly unlikely that will happen.

In a game of such magnitude, Jurgen Klopp will certainly bet on a big-game player with a lot of experience up front. There is no one that fits the bill better than Salah. The Egyptian will certainly start the game and could even find his scoring boots against City.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar