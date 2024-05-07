"They ain't winning it with Ten Hag" - Pundit urges Manchester United to reappoint Jose Mourinho ahead of FA Cup final 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has advised Manchester United to replace current boss Erik ten Hag with their former manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese has been without a job since being sacked by AS Roma in January.

The Red Devils have had a hugely underwhelming season under Ten Hag, coming off a 4-0 Premier League loss at Crystal Palace on Monday (May 7). Michael Olise struck either side of the break, and Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell also joined the party as Ten Hag's side sunk to a chastening defeat.

Their 13th league defeat of the season keeps United in eighth place in the standings, with 54 points from 35 games, four points shy of their worst points tally in the Premier League era.

Ahead of the FA Cup final with holders Manchester City on May 25, O'Hara told talkSPORT (via GOAL) that Ten Hag should be replaced by Mourinho with immediate effect to boost United's chances of silverware:

"I think they should get on the phone to Mourinho. Give it to Mourinho for a couple of weeks. Why not? A chance to win a trophy ... they ain't winning it with Ten Hag, forget about that. They're done.”

With the fight for a top-six finish heating up, winning the FA Cup could be the best route for United to ensure European football next season. They next host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday (May 12).

A few tidbits from Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United's defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday was their 13th in the league this season, the most they have suffered in a Premier League season. They last lost more league games in 1989-90 (16).

With 81 goals conceded for the season across competitions, it's the most the Red Devils have let in during a season since 1976-77 (also 81).

The defeat on Monday - following United's 1-0 home loss to the same opposition earlier this season - meant that Palace registered the league double over the Red Devils for the very first time.