“They almost like set a trap basically” - Ben Foster decodes unique Chelsea pressing strategy under Pochettino

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has explained the unique tactic being deployed by new boss Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea this season.

The Blues faced Foster's team in a pre-season friendly in the United States of America, which Chelsea won 5-0. Speaking about Chelsea's massive win, Foster told the Fozcastpodcast:

"We were losing 2-0. They scored after about three-four minutes. It was a nightmare. And you are thinking, ahh gosh. But you could see straight away Chelsea were so sharp, like really really sharp."

He continued:

"They were popping it nicely. The Mauricio Pochettino way is obviously high intensity, and he demands a lot from his players. But you could see they had a way they are trying to play."

About Pochettino's tactics for the game, Foster explained:

"I think they will do the same in the Premier League this year as well - they were - I wouldn't say happy for us to have the ball at centre-back, so I could roll it out to my centre-back and they would start to press us a little bit.

"So we play a 3-5-2, and as soon as the ball went to the wing-back, that is their trigger; that is their press. That is when they go and chase it down."

When asked why Pochettino's strategy would not see his players press the opposition centre-halves, Foster explained:

"Because if you try and press in that position, and we get out, then they have got players committed. What they do is, they wait for it. They almost like set a trap basically.

"So they will see us moving it to our left-back or right-back, and as it is slowly making it's way there, they will start to shift numbers over."

He continued:

"So as soon as it gets to them, boom - they have got a player ready to nick off them. That might go into a midfielder or the forward, and that is it; it's full frontal press. Genuinely, it is like they just come sprinting at you as hard as you possibly can."

Chelsea have undergone a massive overhaul this summer

After a disappointing 12th-placed finish last season, Chelsea have undergone a major overhaul this summer.

The Blues have parted ways with most key players, including Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic, among others.

They have brought in new players to reshape the squad and have identified ones who appear to suit the style of play Pochettino wants to implement at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had a good pre-season, going undefeated. Their Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 13 ended 1-1, with the Blues proving to be the more dangerous side.