"They have already spent £450m over 6 months" - Emmanuel Petit refers to Chelsea's spending spree under Todd Boehly as a 'gamble' 

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has criticized the Blues for their extravagant spending in the transfer market in recent times. The retired France international laid into the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge, questioning their decision-making.

When asked whether new £88 million signing Mykhailo Mudryk was good business for the Blues, Petit told Sporting Post:

"When he came off the bench [against Liverpool] he did some things very well. He missed a great opportunity but he’s very fast, quick with his feet and I think it’s a great addition for them."

He added:

"But £100m? I didn’t think he was feeling pressure when he came on. But he’s coming into a club that’s losing confidence – we can’t see the strategy."

Adding that to the £270m they spend in the summer that takes their spending this season to £460m since Todd Boehly took charge

Petit raised concerns about the club's recent transfer activity, considering the number of players they have signed in the last two transfer windows.

"I wonder what is going to happen at the end of the season with Chelsea? All of the injured players are going to come back, and Graham Potter is going to have 25 players to manage. They have already spent over £450m over 6 months, what is Potter going to do at the end of the season with all these players?"

The Frenchman then questioned the club's thinking around the lengthy contracts handed out to youngsters.

"Can someone explain the strategy of the club to me? I don’t know what Chelsea are trying to achieve by spending so much money with such long contracts. Of course they are young players but it’s a big risk to buy so many young players, it’s a gamble!"

The Blues have already signed six players this January, including Joao Felix on a six-month loan. The west London outfit are currently struggling in the Premier League as they find themselves in tenth place in the league table.

"Does the owner have someone giving him advice?" - Emmanuel Petit further lays into Chelsea for exorbitant spending spree

Petit suggested that the club hierarchy are almost clueless and shelling out large amounts of money without a clear plan.

"It seems when Liverpool or Arsenal are interested in a player, then suddenly Chelsea are making an offer? It’s strange because it suggests there is no strategy. Does the owner have someone giving him advice?

Petit then drew comparisons with his other former club Arsenal, mentioning how they are shrewd with their business.

"Spending money is a good thing but you have to spend it in the right ways. Arsenal are doing it in the right way, they don’t splash money like Chelsea. They have a vision. They have a young competitive team and they develop themselves."

Just when things couldn't get any worse for Chelsea

Emmanuel Petit further questioned the club's decision to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, who played in a very different system at Napoli.

"They figure out where they need more quality and add to it. Whereas Chelsea seem to buy players for the sake of it. If I am Chalobah, for example – he sees them buying so many defenders like Koulibaly who has been playing as one of the best central defenders in Italy, in a four man defence! Then he joins Chelsea and they play with three defenders? Then the manager who wanted him is sacked. I can’t see a strategy."

The Blues will look to put their season back on track as they are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League with 29 points. They will face Fulham at home in their next game.

