"They also don't score many" - Chris Sutton makes interesting score prediction for Chelsea vs West Ham United

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-1 draw for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday (11 January). The Englishman believes the points will be shared equally between the two London outfits.

West Ham United @WestHam Looking back at a HUGE win v Chelsea at London Stadium 🏟️ Looking back at a HUGE win v Chelsea at London Stadium 🏟️ https://t.co/1hQo05GeMF

Sutton told BBC Sport:

"Chelsea have kept clean sheets in their past three games but they also don't score many - they have only found the net once in that time. West Ham are hardly free-scoring either, so I doubt the goals will be flying in at Saturday lunchtime."

Praising West Ham United centre-back Nayef Aguerd, he added:

"Like Oli is saying, Aguerd has made a big difference for them at the back, after they had lots of problems in defence when he was injured at the start of the season. Every time I write West Ham off, they get something from the game so the bad news for Hammers fans is that I am going for the points to be shared this time."

Chelsea have had a poor 2022/23 Premier League campaign so far. The Blues find themselves ninth in the league table in one of their worst seasons since the 2015/16 campaign, when they finished tenth. Graham Potter's side has undergone a massive transition this term, with changes in ownership, management, and two enormous transfer windows that saw spending in excess of £600 million.

Meanwhile, West Ham United has been struggling in the English top tier this term. The Hammers are on the verge of entering the relegation zone, 17th in the league table with only one point between themselves and 18th-placed Everton.

"He’s worth every penny" - Mark Noble sends promising message to Chelsea over West Ham United star's future

West Ham United sporting director Mark Noble has admitted that Declan Rice wants a move to a top-level club to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @RoshaneSport



All parties expect Declan Rice to leave in the summer after refusing to sign new deal 14 months ago. David Moyes: "I'm sure Declan Rice will be a British transfer record plus more whenever he leaves West Ham".🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFC All parties expect Declan Rice to leave in the summer after refusing to sign new deal 14 months ago. David Moyes: "I'm sure Declan Rice will be a British transfer record plus more whenever he leaves West Ham". 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WHUFC @RoshaneSport All parties expect Declan Rice to leave in the summer after refusing to sign new deal 14 months ago. https://t.co/6gIVAytMx2

The Englishman, who transitioned from player to sporting director last month after retiring from West Ham United last season, told the Evening Standard:

"It’s just the world we live in. We’re West Ham and these players want to go out and play Champions League football – and do you blame them? Dec is no different. Dec will always be hailed at West Ham as a fantastic player and such a top, top person."

He added:

"But I don’t think anyone begrudges him wanting to go and win things. We just hope he’ll keep performing like he has been over the last month or so. Wherever Declan ends up, or however much someone pays for him, whether it’s here or anywhere else, he’s worth every penny. He’s said openly he loves playing at West Ham, but he has got ambitions as a player to go and play in the Champions League and win trophies."

This comes as exciting news for Chelsea, who have long since been linked with the English midfielder. Rice played for the west London outfit's youth set-up, and multiple reports have suggested a return to the club, with the England international a close friend of Chelsea star Mason Mount.

Poll : 0 votes