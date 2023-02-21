"They are always there for us" - Real Madrid star hails Karim Benzema and Luka Modric as the 'big brothers in the locker room'

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has showered praise on Karim Benzema and Luka Modric for being 'big brother' figures in the locker room. In a recent chat with RMC Sport, Tchouameni highlighted the importance of the two veterans, Benzema and Modric, to the team.

The French midfielder has managed to establish himself as a crucial player for Los Blancos since his summer move. He has made 26 appearances for the team since his move from AS Monaco. Tchouameni has become a mainstay in midfield for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

The 23-year-od recently highlighted how players like Benzema and Modric have helped him settle in the club. He said (h/t Madrid Xtra):

"Karim Benzema and Luka Modrić are our big brothers in the locker room, when we need help they are always there for us. We are very lucky to have them."

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, in the same transfer window as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Xabi Alonso, and Alvaro Arbeloa. He has since made 628 appearances for the club, scoring 339 goals and providing 163 assists. The Frenchman is Los Blancos' all-time second-highest goalscorer behind Ronaldo.

Luka Modric, on the other hand, arrived in the Spanish capital in 2012. Despite his initial struggles, the Croat has become one of the best midfielders of the generation. He has represented the club 467 times so far in his career, scoring 37 goals.

Tchouameni, given his talent, has the potential to become a modern-day great for Los Blancos. Whether he can emulate Modric or Benzema's legacy in Madrid remains to be seen.

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric previews the blockbuster clash against Liverpool

Real Madrid are set to lock horns against Liverpool in a block-buster UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday night (21 February). Speaking ahead of the high-voltage showdown, Luka Modric outlined the importance of the game and said (via the club's official website):

"We're gearing up for a very important, difficult match against top opposition. We're playing at a historic ground with incredible fans who really put the pressure on. We'll have to deliver a good display to get the win, or take a good result back home for the second leg."

"We have to be at our best, do the right things and run for each other. We've played here already, we did well and we're hoping for a repeat performance."

The two sides clashed in the final of the Champions League last season, with Los Blancos emerging triumphant in Paris by a 1-0 scoreline.

