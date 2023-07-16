"They aren’t obviously desperate to keep him" - Pundit claims Liverpool are willing to sell star player because 'his legs might have gone'

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol believes Jurgen Klopp's side are willing to sell Fabinho to Al-Ittihad as the midfielder is entering the twilight stages of his career.

The Brazilian international has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian outfit, with personal terms reportedly agreed (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano). The midfielder is set to miss the Reds' pre-season training camp in Germany, according to the Italian journalist.

With a move to Al-Ittihad imminent, Nicol believes Fabinho's fitness is no longer sufficient enough for a Liverpool player, especially given Klopp's rigorous system of geggenpressing.

Nicol said (via HITC):

“It’s funny, at the end of the season when we were talking about Liverpool’s midfield, I said it’s interesting to figure out whether Liverpool, the coaching staff and Klopp, when they all get together and talk about the players, whether Fabinho had a bad spell or whether his legs might have gone."

He added:

"The fact that they are willing to listen to offers for him, and this stage, with pre-season already started, tells you that they think his legs have gone. That is what this tells me. If they can get £40 million for a guy who, they aren’t obviously desperate to keep him if they are going to let him go, then you take the money.”

The Reds have reportedly received a £40 million bid from Al-Ittihad for the Brazilian midfielder's services. It remains to be seen whether Fabinho will secure a move to the Middle East.

Journalist names four midfielders that could replace Fabinho at Liverpool

According to Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy, Liverpool have shortlisted Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips, and Romeo Lavia as potential replacements for Fabinho.

The journalist has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo, who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, is not on the Reds' radar.

Reddy wrote on Twitter:

"Liverpool had been assessing longer-term candidates to replace Fabinho. Profile might shift as they'll require an immediate starter. Among the names mooted have been Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia. Moises Caicedo not on their list."

She added:

"Lavia and Gravenberch have long been considered by LFC (regardless of current situation), with their reps spoken to. Other players they've looked at: Nicolo Barella, Khephren Thuram, Florentino Luis, Joao Palhinha, Teun Koopmeiners. They do love a surprise, stealth signing"

It remains to be seen who the Merseyside outfit will pursue to replace their star midfielder.

Fabinho has been a crucial player for the Merseyside outfit, helping them end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title. He has also won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the FA Cup at Anfield, among other trophies.

The Brazilian international has registered 219 appearances across all competitions during his career for the Reds, recording 11 goals and 10 assists.